Radancy Names Michelle Ferreira as Senior Vice President, West Region

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radancy, the global talent technology leader, announced the promotion of Michelle Ferreira to Senior Vice President of its West Region. In her role, Michelle will forge strategic partnerships with high-profile clients and leverage Radancy's unified platform to intelligently address and solve their hiring challenges.

Throughout her 18-year career, Michelle has had the opportunity to work with a host of Fortune 500 clients in a variety of industries including biotech & pharmaceutical, technology, financial and healthcare. In 2019, with Radancy's acquisition of CKR Interactive, Michelle assumed the position of Regional Vice President of the San Jose office, where she developed multi-faceted strategies for her clients and oversaw the delivery of superior customer service by her account team.

Michelle's proven ability to keenly understand a customer's business objectives, in concert with the data driven intelligence of Radancy's unified platform, enables her to provide clients with an end-to-end, innovative software solution that allows them to manage the entire candidate journey in one place. The power of the data imparts valuable insight that defines actionable strategies to ensure clients benefit from the full spectrum of Radancy's connected intelligence.

"I'm excited to continue working with some of the best and brightest minds within our industry," explains Michelle Ferreira, Senior Vice President, West Region at Radancy. "Using my expertise, I look forward to mentoring others and continuing to deliver on my client's goals and objectives."

"Since becoming an integral part of Radancy's leadership team via the acquisition, Michelle has shown herself to be an exceptional leader and communicator who is well respected by all," says Mike Newell, President, North America at Radancy. "I am confident that she will continue to bring a fresh perspective to address the needs of her clients while utilizing her exceptional management skills to develop and mentor her employees."

