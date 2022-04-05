RED NOSE DAY IS BACK MAY 26, HELPING RAISE LIFE-CHANGING FUNDS TO ENSURE A HEALTHY FUTURE FOR ALL CHILDREN

Longtime Red Nose Day Partner and Supporter Walgreens Returning for Annual Fundraising Campaign, Along with NBC and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Red Nose Day US Campaign Has Raised $275 million since 2015, Positively Impacting 30 Million Children

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Nose Day, the beloved fundraising event by Comic Relief US to help end the cycle of child poverty and ensure a healthy future for all children, returns for its eighth year on May 26, 2022. Using the power of entertainment to drive positive social change, Red Nose Day has raised $275 million since launching in the U.S. in 2015, positively impacting 30 million children.

This Red Nose Day marks a return to the tradition of coming together in person to have fun, raise money, and change lives. The annual campaign's signature Red Nose, the universal symbol for Red Nose Day, will be back and available exclusively at nearly 9,000 Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide for just $1 each, with 100% of all proceeds benefiting Red Nose Day. Customers may also donate in stores via pin-pad at checkout, as well as online to receive a Digital Red Nose, and can show support donning a real Red Nose or virtual one!

This year, Red Nose Day will continue to fund critical programs that keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered in the U.S. and around the world. This includes ensuring that children affected by the war in the Ukraine are cared for in both the immediate aftermath of conflict and in the long term. Red Nose Day partners on the frontlines are deploying vital humanitarian aid including temporary housing, food and essential supplies, translation services, and security for those impacted.

In addition to longtime partner Walgreens, NBC and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are also back as core campaign partners. NBC will be supporting the Red Nose Day campaign across the network and through cross-portfolio programming features. Details will be announced at a later date.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing crises have been devastating, further exposing the deep inequities that millions of children and families face in the U.S. and across the globe. Yet, it has also revealed a richness of spirit, commitment to community, and creative problem solving that is needed to come together to solve the greatest challenges of our time," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "Red Nose Day has always celebrated the monumental good we can achieve by working together to change lives. This year, along with our everyday donors and longstanding partners, we are doubling down on our dedication to create a healthy future for all children."

"Walgreens is proud to once again support Red Nose Day in partnership with Comic Relief US at a time when children need more support than ever in leading healthier lives," said Dana Glim, director of brand marketing, Walgreens. "Our team members, customers, and supplier partners look forward to Red Nose Day every year and we're excited to come together in person, with our noses on, for a cause that has a lasting impact on children in local communities across the country. At Walgreens, we believe all children deserve the opportunity to live a healthy life which is why we continue to bring our communities together for such an important cause."

In the two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more children have faced hunger, homelessness and a growing learning gap, making those programs supported by Red Nose Day funds more crucial than ever. With support from partners like Walgreens, NBC and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, along with donations from millions of generous individuals, money raised for Red Nose Day will help provide food, shelter, medical care, education and, most of all, hope for underserved children.

Comic Relief US, the nonprofit organization behind Red Nose Day, is committed to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty by supporting transformative programs that tackle the root causes and consequences of poverty and social injustice. Red Nose Day funds programs that provide vital support to children and the nonprofit partners serving them, including Children's Health Fund, Feeding America, Save the Children, Covenant House, City Year, Laureus Sport for Good, International Rescue Committee, Unidos US and more.

Red Nose Day's mission to end the cycle of child poverty is year-round, supported by a wide range of campaigns and activations to tackle the urgent crisis. The campaign's partners, supporters and a generous public have created a vital community of change, turning universal hope into inspiring action and creating life-changing impact for children across America and around the world.

Red Nose Day, created by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning writer-director Richard Curtis, ("Love Actually," "Bridget Jones' Diary," "Notting Hill"), has raised nearly $2 billion globally since its launch in the U.K. in 1988.

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief US, a registered U.S. 501(c)(3). Red Nose Day started in the U.K. in 1988, built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change. To date, it has raised nearly $2 billion globally. Since its U.S. launch in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised $275 million to positively impact 30 million children across all 50 states and Puerto Rico and around the world. Money raised supports programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

