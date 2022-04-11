BRIGGS & STRATTON INTRODUCES NEW NON-EMERGENCY CERTIFIED STANDBY GENERATORS Solution allows homeowners to participate in demand response programs offered by utility companies, power cooperatives as well as off-grid use.

MILWAUKEE, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton is pleased to announce the launch of its new Power Protect™ Non-Emergency 20kW1 and 26kW1 standby generators2 as the latest addition to its Power Protect line of standby home generators. The PPNE20 and PPNE26 models come with the same efficiency, durability and serviceability of current Power Protect models with the added benefit of being non-emergency certified. The non-emergency certification allows homeowners to partner with their utility or power cooperative on available demand response programs3.

Demand response programs are a mutually beneficial way for homeowners to partner with utility companies and cooperatives in reducing and preventing outages caused by overloaded power grids. With demand response, homeowners who select the PPNE20 or PPNE26 standby generator can rely on an alternate power source during high-demand periods, reducing the overall load on the utility's power grid.

"Demand for backup power and greater energy independence continues to grow due to increasing grid instability, severe weather events and the shift to spending more time in our homes," said Tom Rugg, senior vice president and president – Energy Solutions at Briggs & Stratton. "The new PPNE20 and PPNE26 standby generators put more power in the hands of homeowners to manage their energy consumption costs and ensure peace of mind even when the grid is experiencing outages. We anticipate more utility companies and energy cooperatives will add demand response programs, making the PPNE20 or PPNE26 a great investment for the future."

The PPNE20 and PPNE26 can be used in off-grid applications where utility power is unavailable; making it possible for consumers to enjoy the comforts brought by reliable access to power at their cabins or remote retreat locations.

These new units are a part of Briggs & Stratton's comprehensive line of high-quality home generators ranging in power from 10kW to 26kW for residential use and up to 200kW for commercial applications. It is another addition to the growing range of energy solutions offered by Briggs & Stratton, which includes home generators and SimpliPhi® Power energy storage and management systems.

The PPNE20 and PPNE26 are powered by a VanguardⓇ commercial-grade engine along with a high output alternator and Capacitive Discharge Ignition (CDI) coils that work together to provide the most power available on the market. The new units also allow for easier, streamlined routine maintenance with tool-less entry to all major components and back panel two screw removal. As on the 26kW, the internal components have an improved layout and are protected by a durable aluminum enclosure certified to withstand hurricane-force winds up to186mph.

Like the 12kW, 17kW, 20kW and 26kW predecessors, the PPNE20 and PPNE26 can be connected with an updated InfoHub™ system. The InfoHub collects in-depth data on performance and maintenance needs for enhanced generator management. It works in conjunction with the Briggs & Stratton® Service Diagnostic Tool, which simplifies service and troubleshooting.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

1 This generator is listed in accordance with UL (Underwriters Laboratories) 2200 (stationary engine generator assemblies) and CSA (Canadian Standards Association) standard C22.2 No. 100-14 (motors and generators).

2 This generator is certified for non-emergency use in conjunction with a power utility/cooperative demand response program. Not for sale in California.

3 Please contact your power utility/cooperative for details regarding available demand response programs. Programs may not be offered in all areas.

