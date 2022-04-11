CISCO TOPS FORTUNE'S 25th ANNUAL 100 BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR LIST IN 2022

Cisco is followed by Hilton, Wegmans Food Markets, Salesforce, and Nvidia

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FORTUNE and Great Place to Work revealed their annual 100 Best Companies to Work For list, with Cisco taking top honors for the second year in a row. Of this year's leader, FORTUNE Senior Reporter Megan Leonhardt writes, "The tech giant has offered free counseling sessions through the company's employee assistance program for more than 20 years and recently boosted its digital therapy options […] It launched a companywide Day for Me, essentially an additional paid vacation day in spring 2020 to help workers prioritize self-care. Cisco formally implemented the benefit last year and has offered an extra eight days of paid time off so far, with an additional three planned in 2022." Read more about the companies on the list here.

FORTUNE and Great Place to Work revealed their annual 100 Best Companies to Work For list for 2022, with Cisco taking top honors for the second year in a row, followed by Hilton, Wegmans Food Markets, Salesforce, and Nvidia. (PRNewswire)

Of this year's list, FORTUNE's editors write: "FORTUNE and our partner Great Place to Work have been publishing the Best Companies list for 25 years—none more fraught than the past two. While COVID-19 has forever changed the way we work, the best businesses are stepping up to support their employees as they navigate uncharted waters."

For the 25th anniversary of this list, FORTUNE has also noted the Longest-Recognized Best Companies to Work For. Cisco and Wegmans Food Markets, ranked first and third on this year's list, have been recognized every year the list has been published, along with Marriott International (23rd) and Publix Supermarkets (92nd).

The 2022 Top 10 Best Companies to Work For are:

Cisco Hilton Wegmans Food Markets Salesforce Nvidia Accenture Rocket Companies American Express David Weekley Homes Capital One Financial

See the full list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

The 2022 100 Best Companies to Work For by the numbers:

238,959: The current number of open positions at the 100 Best Companies to Work For

$24 : The minimum amount Target will pay some retail workers per hour in 2022

$2,000 : The amount of the grant David Weekley Homes gives employees taking a four- to six-week sabbatical

18: The number of companies on the list that provide fully paid sabbaticals

20%: The percentage of Wegmans employees who are related to someone else who works at the supermarket chain

$450 million : The amount that American Express spent on its DEI initiative between October 2020 and mid-2021

Also in the April/May 2022 issue of FORTUNE: "Feed Your Career," by Senior Editor Beth Kowitt, in which she explores why Publix and Wegmans have accomplished the rare feat of claiming a place on FORTUNE's Best Companies list for 25 straight years, and how the grocers are keeping employees happy and loyal at a time when retail workers are quitting in droves.

Kowitt writes, "Most striking about the Publix and Wegmans streak is that supermarket jobs, already notoriously low paying, have become even more grueling over the past two years as workers put their lives at risk by showing up every day in the middle of a pandemic. Layer on the stress of dealing with disgruntled customers, and it's clear why so many workers have reached a breaking point. In December 2021 some 786,000 retail employees quit—a record in an industry already plagued by high turnover." Read more here.

On April 25, 2022, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the 100 Best Companies to Work For list, Fortune CEO Alan Murray, Great Place to Work® CEO Michael C. Bush, Target CEO Brian Cornell, Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, and Accenture CEO Julie Sweet and other leading CEOs will discuss what it takes to make a company great, and how diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are essential for all modern companies seeking top talent and engaged employees. They will also discuss how remote and hybrid work is changing employee experience, focusing on what has worked, what hasn't worked, and the challenges to come. This virtual event is supported by Great Place to Work and UKG, and it is free and open to the public. Register here.

METHODOLOGY

Great Place to Work determines the list using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 870,000 employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone.

The survey enables employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization's culture by responding to 60 statements on a five-point scale and answering two open-ended questions. Collectively, these statements describe a great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. In addition, companies provide organizational data like size, location, industry, demographics, roles, and levels.

Great Place to Work measures the differences in survey responses across demographic groups and roles within each organization to assess both the quality and consistency of the employee experience. Statements are weighted according to their relevance in describing the most important aspects of an equitable workplace.

Each company also answers six essay questions that provide greater insight into how and why the organization is great for all people. Responses are rigorously evaluated and cross-reviewed according to Great Place to Work's research-driven criteria. Survey data analysis and essay evaluation results are then factored into a combined score to compare and rank the companies that create the most consistently positive experience for all employees. Many companies survey every employee, far surpassing the minimum threshold of 5,000. While essay responses provide important context for rankings, only survey data can garner a list placement.

To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place to Work-Certified™, have at least 1,000 U.S. employees, and cannot be a government agency. Great Place to Work requires statistically significant survey results, reviews anomalies in responses, news, and financial performance, and investigates any employee reports of company incompliance with strict surveying rules to validate the integrity of the results and findings. Data is also normalized to compare companies fairly across sizes and industries.

To find out more about how to become Great Place to Work-Certified and apply to this or other Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.

The April/May 2021 issue of FORTUNE is on newsstands now.

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today-and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce, and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders-and gives them the tools to make business better. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

Media Inquiries:

Alison Klooster

+1 646-437-6613

Alison.klooster@fortune.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FORTUNE Media