Compass Appoints Josh McCarter, CEO of Mindbody, to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced the appointment of Josh McCarter to its board of directors. McCarter currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Mindbody, the leading wellness experience technology platform that empowers businesses and entrepreneurs in the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries.

"I am delighted to welcome Josh to Compass' board of directors," said Robert Reffkin, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Compass. "Josh is a proven business leader with a deep knowledge of building technology platforms with embedded payment applications that empower entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. His extensive experience adds tremendous value to the Compass board of directors."

McCarter joined Mindbody in 2018 where he served as Chief Strategy Officer and later as President before taking over as CEO. Prior to Mindbody, McCarter was CEO and Co-founder of Booker, a cloud-based scheduling platform, which was acquired by Mindbody in 2018. Before Booker, McCarter was President and COO of Arbitech, a leading independent distributor of computer hardware. McCarter previously served as COO of SpaFinder, managing the company's technology, operations and strategic initiatives. Prior to SpaFinder, he served as Vice President of International Development and Vice President of Business Development for Autobytel, the first online automotive marketplace.

"I am beyond excited to join the Compass board," McCarter said. "Compass is doing for real estate agents what Mindbody does for wellness entrepreneurs – providing a seamless platform of software, services, and support to help them run and grow their businesses. I look forward to contributing my experience in this space to advance the company's agent-centered strategy and next phase of growth."

Compass is the #1 residential real estate brokerage in the United States by closed sales volume.1 The company is home to over 26,000 agents in 70 markets covering nearly half of the United States population.

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com .

