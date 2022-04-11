Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Premium Label & Packaging Solutions, LLC's Acquisition of HP Mile, Inc, Label One and Privateer, LTD.

RYE, N.Y., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Label & Packaging Solutions, LLC ("PLPS"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC"), has acquired HP Mile, Inc, Label One and Privateer, LTD (collectively "HP Mile"). Located in Syracuse, NY, HP Mile is a converter of custom pressure sensitive labels, extended content labels and specialty tapes for the healthcare, food and beverage and aerospace markets. HP Mile has manufacturing facilities in Syracuse, NY and Old Saybrook, CT and employs approximately 40 people.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About PLPS: Headquartered in Rye, NY, PLPS is a specialty label converter producing custom pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, booklet labels, flexible packaging and other products for the health, wellness, personal care, specialty food and beverage and other markets. For more information, please visit www.premiumlabelandpackaging.com.

About HP Mile: Located in Syracuse, NY, HP Mile is a converter of custom pressure sensitive labels, extended content labels and specialty tapes for the healthcare, food and beverage and aerospace markets. HP Mile has manufacturing facilities in Syracuse, NY and Old Saybrook, CT and employs approximately 40 people. For more information, please visit www.hpmile.com, www.labeloneusa.com, and www.privateerusa.com.

