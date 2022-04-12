Celebrate Earth Day in Oklahoma City by conserving water

Champion Plumbing shares practical tips for eco-friendly plumbing

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area, is looking to make a serious impact on household water waste with eco-friendly plumbing solutions in recognition of Earth Day, which officially takes place on April 22.

"Water is one of the easiest sources to waste without notice," said Brent Harpole, co-owner of Champion Plumbing. "Whether it's taking extremely long showers or leaving the water running while washing dishes, there are times we take water for granted. Water scarcity is a serious issue, but there are steps and things we can do to minimize the negative repercussions."

Harpole and the Champion Plumbing crew recommend these three things to help conserve water:

Install high-efficiency plumbing fixtures: High-efficiency plumbing solutions can both reduce the amount of water used and help save money in the process. WaterSense fixtures are recommended by the EPA and are a proven method for decreasing energy and water usage. According to the EPA, WaterSense faucets can reduce water used in sinks by at least 20%.

Consider a low-flow toilet: Every time we flush the toilet, gallons of water are being used. For those wanting to conserve water, low-flow toilets are a great investment. They use as little as one gallon per flush, which is much lower than the 3.5 gallons used by conventional toilets.

Locate and fix any leaks: According to the EPA, the average household's leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted each year. While major leaks may be more noticeable, small leaks can be just as problematic. Locating and repairing simple leaks can make a huge difference in water conservation.

"Upgrading your fixtures or installing a low-flow toilet can save you money while also paying for itself over time," Harpole said. "In addition to saving money, you are also saving one of our most vital resources. Sometimes, it's the simple things that have the biggest impact, and taking small steps to conserve water can pay off in the end."

