COSMOPROF NORTH AMERICA REGISTRATION NOW OPEN!

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof North America (CPNA), the largest B2B beauty exhibition in the Americas, will host its 19th edition July 12th - 14th at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in Las Vegas, NV, and is open for registration. As the world gets back to business, the beauty industry continues to adapt and advance to support the newfound optimism and opportunities for growth in the US. Cosmoprof NA, the most important beauty industry networking opportunity in the US, is excited to once again open its doors and provide attendees with an exhilarating show experience to learn and share the most important new developments in the industry.

"Cosmoprof North America is excited to continue its tradition of hosting a powerful, world class platform for domestic and international retailers, distributors, beauty brands and suppliers to network, share their visionary ideas and foster relationships in an exceptional new arena, now held in a convenient mid-week format," said Enrico Zannini, General Manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof. "The newly designed Two-Hall format will provide attendees with an increased focus on their specific needs to make the most of their time at the show, as well as newly designed features to ignite inspiration."

"Cosmoprof North America continues to be a driver for growth, innovation, trends, and thought leadership in the beauty industry," shares Nina Daily, Executive Director of the Professional Beauty Association. "Reconnection with partners and creating new relationships is more important than ever, and we are confident the new format and venue will lead to a successful Cosmoprof North America 2022 and allow attendees to facilitate valuable connections."

The award-winning event has now moved from Sunday - Tuesday, to Tuesday - Thursday and introducing a NEW two hall format.

For the first time, Cosmopack North America, the only event in the Americas fully dedicated to the entire beauty supply chain, will have its own dedicated North Hall. At Cosmopack, buyers can discover innovative ingredients, raw materials, packaging, cutting-edge components, technological advances and more to take brands from concept to creation. Having its own location will make it easier to find supply chain solutions. Also featured is a dedicated Cosmopack Buyer Lounge, special activations, and on the floor education complimentary to exhibitors and attendees. Dedicated to finished products, The Cosmoprof North America West Hall will feature four macro sectors including Hair Care, Skin Care & Makeup, Nails, and Natural Products. Country Pavilions will showcase authentic elements and innovations from countries recognized for their strong heritage in beauty.

CPNA is excited to share new 2022 initiatives:

Discover Black-Owned Beauty: This personalized curated display area is specially created for Black-owned beauty brands seeking access to market opportunities, educational resources, retail distribution, and brand exposure. Curators Adrienne Mason and Maria Torres created the Beauty International Group with the intention to ensure Black-owned beauty brands have access to investment capital, retail distribution, logistics, and valuable industry know-how. This area facilitates retailers' commitment to the "fifteen percent pledge," which asks businesses to dedicate 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned brands.

For the first time, the Entrepreneur Academy will be hosted in partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology's Cosmetics & Fragrance Marketing and Management Master's Program. The one-day intensive hands-on practical workshop provides beauty entrepreneurs with tools to help them build a brand, manage financials, and more. Participants will now receive an FIT noncredit certification.

Returning this year are special areas dedicated to curated exhibitors including Discover Beauty, Discover Beauty Spotlights, Discover Green, and The Beauty Vanities. Also returning are CPNA special projects including Boutique, a one-of-a-kind beauty sampling bar, the Buyer Program, which encourages networking between exhibitors and top buyers, Cosmoprof & Cosmopack North America Awards, CosmoTrends, Mentorship Program, and Press Zone. CosmoTalks' wide-ranging seminars and workshops that combine creativity, inspiration and business will be hosted by powerhouses such as NPD, FIT, Spate, Insider's Guide to Spas, and BEAUTYSTREAMS, amongst others. With more than 20 seminars and workshops, it aims to be the widest ranging series of conferences and in-depth talks in the beauty industry.

Organizer: Cosmoprof North America is organized by North American Beauty Events LLC, a joint-venture company between BolognaFiere Group and the Professional Beauty Association.

BolognaFiere Group, the world's leading trade show organizer in the cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture sectors, features in its portfolio more than 80 exhibitions, both domestic and international. BolognaFiere Cosmoprof S.p.a., a company of BolognaFiere Group, is the organizer of Cosmoprof, an international platform, with events in Bologna (established 1967), Hong Kong (established 1996) and Las Vegas (established 2003). Please visit www.bolognafiere.com.

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry. PBA exists to elevate, unite and serve the beauty industry and the professionals who improve people's lives and is the only national organization to represent the entire beauty industry. PBA is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights of the beauty industry, enhancing professionalism, and committed to the long-term success of the stylist and the businesses that employ and support them. For more information on membership, please visit: www.probeauty.org/join .

