Fuelled Family of Companies Achieves Record Results in 2021 and Provides Q1 2022 Update

CALGARY, AB, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fuelled Family of Companies ("Fuelled" or "the Company" or "we" or "our"), a technology-based company that uses platforms to manage, sell and disrupt, today reported its highlights from calendar year 2021 and an operating update on Q1 2022.

"We connected a record number of buyers and sellers in 2021, further proving out our vision of building an Amazon-like platform for heavy and industrial equipment," said Ajay Singh, VP Business Development and International.

2021 Results at a Glance

Record revenue up 109% from 2020

Record number of transactions in 2021, both completed transactions and pieces of equipment sold

Record number of new platform participants

0 TRIR since inception in 2013

Exited 2021 with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 79

The company continues to be proud that it has never raised outside equity

Raj Singh, CEO of Fuelled Family of Companies commented, "We are very pleased with our performance in 2021 which was a pivotal year for us. I would like to thank all Fuelled employees for their efforts and our customers around the world who continue to choose Fuelled." Singh added "I am especially excited to leverage our focus on culture and customer experience to see Fuelled's platforms cross verticals, providing a source of liquidity to equipment owners in industries that are digitally underserved."

2021 Strategic Direction and Successes

Brand consolidation and alignment

CRM and process improvement

Successful increase in market penetration and adoption in USA

Diversification into new verticals

Community

Environment – Circular Economy

"A company growing at our pace and with the future vision that we have, requires strategically investing in processes and people," said Austin Fraser, Vice President Finance and Operations. "Our strategic direction includes the adoption of technologies and other initiatives that will create efficiencies and allow us to easily scale to our future goals."

Key Engagements

Outlook

"Our operations team has been very busy in Q1 of 2022 both in Canada and the USA", commented Fraser "I would like to thank the team for their focus on safety while maintaining our goal of delivering the best possible customer experience. Making sure our people and stakeholders make it home safe is my number one priority and in line with our core value of Family."

High energy prices have had a significant increase in demand for surplus energy equipment and the company has seen an increase in pricing in all energy equipment categories. "The other side of this coin is that some energy companies are less focused on generating cash from the sale of equipment due to supply chain constraints and new equipment deliveries." said Fraser. As a result, Fuelled expects to see a potential slowdown in onboarding new sell side energy clients. "To address market concerns and cycles, Fuelled has and will continue to explore new verticals where we can add value," continued Fraser.

Q1 2022 Highlights

Record quarterly revenue

Record quarterly number of transactions

Fuelled Auctions

Fuelled Logistics

Launched improved Fuelled Consignment website www.fuelled.com

Launched improved ARMOUREE app for cataloging equipment online and offline

Completed the company's largest single ticket online sale of CAD$3,000,000

"Fuelled will always be a customer-centric organization that is looking for ways to better serve our buyers and sellers around the world," said Raj Singh. "While we are extremely proud of our results and how far we have come, we will continue to improve the customer experience by focusing on culture and living our values of Family, Integrity, Transparency and Fun. I would again like to thank our people and our customers around the world for trusting and supporting Fuelled."

About Fuelled Family of Companies

Fuelled's purpose is "Having Fun Connecting the World" and operates multiple online platforms, a logistics business and a data-driven appraisal business. Fuelled was named as a Globe and Mail, Top Growing Company in Canada in 2020 and 2021.

Fuelled LinkedIn: Link to Fuelled LinkedIn Channel

Fuelled Instagram: Link to Fuelled Instagram Feed

