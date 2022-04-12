Vedere Bio II Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Gina Consylman as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedere Bio II, Inc., a company developing transformative, next-generation therapies for vision restoration and preservation, today announced the appointment of Gina Consylman as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Consylman is an accomplished life sciences executive with widespread experience in finance, accounting, and investor relations.

"Gina brings extensive financial experience in the biotech and biopharma sectors to Vedere, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team," said Cyrus Mozayeni, M.D., Chief Executive Officer & President, Vedere Bio II and Atlas Venture Entrepreneur in Residence. "Her broad public company expertise will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline of pioneering ocular therapies."

Ms. Consylman brings over 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, investor relations, strategy, and corporate development to Vedere. Before joining Vedere, Ms. Consylman served as CFO of bluebird bio, Inc. where she oversaw financial activities during the company's transition into two independent entities. Prior to bluebird bio, she spent more than seven years at Ironwood Pharmaceutics, Inc., in roles of increasing responsibilities, culminating in the role of SVP, Chief Financial Officer. There, she was responsible for driving financial strategy through early to late-stage clinical evaluation and commercialization of multiple drug product candidates and products, as well as navigating multiple high-value collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. Ms. Consylman was also Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer at Analogic Corporation, where she oversaw the company's global accounting team. Additionally, she served as Senior Director of Corporate Accounting at Biogen Inc., where she led the accounting teams for the corporate and U.S. commercial business units. Ms. Consylman currently serves on the board of directors for Assembly Biosciences, Inc., and holds a B.S. in accounting from Johnson & Wales University and a M.S. in taxation from Bentley University.

"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to work with the Vedere team to both restore and preserve vision for people suffering from vision loss," said Gina Consylman. "I look forward to driving Vedere's financial strategy and maximizing shareholder value by enabling the purposeful advancement of truly transformational science and products."

About Vedere Bio II, Inc.

Vedere Bio II is a privately held, emerging biopharmaceutical company leveraging proprietary optogenetics and photoswitch technologies along with novel AAV capsids to restore vision in all patients with vision loss due to photoreceptor cell death. Comprising a diverse team of pioneering scientists, Vedere Bio II is discovering and developing next generation ocular gene therapies to increase the quality of vision restoration and preservation for large, underserved indications. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA and is funded by Atlas Ventures, Octagon Capital, Mission BioCapital, Samsara BioCapital, the RD Fund and Casdin Capital. For more information, please visit www.vederebio.com or follow Vedere Bio II on Twitter and LinkedIn.

