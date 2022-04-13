Avation Medical Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer to Executive Leadership Team

Avation Medical appoints Darren Wennen, a medical industry veteran, as Chief Marketing Officer in anticipation of commercialization of its wearable neuromodulation system to treat OAB and UUI.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avation Medical, an innovative neuromodulation and digital health company pioneering a wearable system to treat the symptoms of overactive bladder (OAB) and urge urinary incontinence (UUI), today announced the appointment of Darren Wennen as its Chief Marketing Officer. He will be responsible for all aspects of marketing, sales operations and customer care as the Company prepares to bring its novel wearable therapy and digital support system to market.

"I am thrilled to welcome Darren to Avation Medical. His commercial experience and track record of growth is the ideal addition to our team as we prepare to launch our category-changing technology for patients suffering from OAB and UUI," said Jill Schiaparelli, Avation's CEO. "Darren joins a strong team of professionals at Avation that is committed to making neuromodulation more accessible to patients suffering from chronic conditions through its wearable therapy and digitally enabled behavioral support platform."

"I am very excited about the potential for Avation's easy-to-use wearable therapy system," added Mr. Wennen. "The 42 million Americans with OAB and UUI have sent a clear message that they want an effective treatment option that does not require surgery, permanent implants or the side-effects of medication. Our system combines non-invasive neuromodulation therapy with a digitally enabled behavioral support system, offering patients a new option that is effective, convenient, and safe."

Mr. Wennen brings to Avation Medical a demonstrated history of successful product launches and sales growth. Most recently, Mr. Wennen served as VP of Marketing and Clinical Affairs, as well as SVP of Commercial Operations, for Tactile Medical (NASDAQ: TCMD), where he helped to develop an underserved, reimbursement driven DME wearable market in lymphedema, to grow the company to over $200 million in sales and to complete an IPO on NASDAQ. Earlier in his career, Mr. Wennen held leadership roles with Stryker Orthopedics, Gyrus/ACMI (now Olympus), St. Jude Medical (now Abbott) and Sterilmed (a J&J Company). Mr. Wennen holds an MBA in marketing and international finance from the University of St. Thomas (St. Paul, MN), and a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota.

About Avation Medical

Avation Medical is an innovative neuromodulation and digital health company with a mission to make neuromodulation more accessible to patients across a variety of clinical conditions by eliminating the need for surgery, permanent implants and the side-effects of medications and shifting treatment to the home environment. The Company's novel platform combines non-invasive neuromodulation therapy with digital health tools to offer a complete therapy and support system across a range of chronic conditions. The Company's intelligent wearable therapy objectively confirms activation of the target nerve, sets a personalized therapeutic range for each patient, and delivers clinically effective therapy in just 30 minutes. The Company's first product, a wearable neuromodulation and digitally enabled behavior support system for OAB and UUI, is currently available for investigational use only and is not FDA cleared.

