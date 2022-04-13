eVisit Becomes Top Level Member of the American Telemedicine Association

Care delivery platform leader will exhibit at the ATA's annual conference, May 1-3 in Boston -- Booth #3201

PHOENIX, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its commitment to simplify healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere, eVisit announced it has become a top level member of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) and will be exhibiting in booth #3201 at ATA2022, the telehealth event of record, May 1-3, 2022, in Boston.

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps more than 100 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today’s changing healthcare market. (PRNewsfoto/eVisit) (PRNewswire)

ATA's 26th Annual Conference & Expo is the world's largest telehealth innovation event. It's where providers, technology developers, business professionals, and leaders from across the healthcare sector convene to have an in-depth, thoughtful, critical discussion about the future of health. This year's conference theme: "What Now? Creating an Opportunity in a Time of Uncertainty."

For years, eVisit has been on a mission to increase telehealth adoption. Virtual Care services have made significant strides during the pandemic and have subsequently been embraced by some of eVisit's newest customers, including Banner Health, Concentra, Texas Health Resources and Easter Seals. As the sole industry leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, eVisit received the highest possible scores in 13 criteria (see details in the press release here ). According to Forrester's evaluation, "eVisit nails the platform side with its robust clinical interoperability, differentiated UI, and strong support for billing and reimbursement processes."

At the conference, booth visitors will be able to experience eAnalyze , a powerful reporting dashboard that provides eVisit customers with valuable data insights, including usage, wait times, and key financial and operational metrics. It allows users to understand the performance of the eVisit platform and displays metrics in different user-friendly formats, such as graphs, tables, and standalone statistics. The dashboard allows management to track visit data, prompting proactive changes that can improve operational efficiency and help assess how virtual care fits into their overall care delivery strategy.

"We are witnessing unprecedented industry adoption and growth, especially with changing care models in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Bret Larsen, CEO and co-founder of eVisit. "Progressive healthcare providers view telehealth beyond the scope of virtual visits and leverage the technology as part of a hybrid care delivery model that is the future of care delivery: virtual when possible and in-person where it makes sense. As a Level 5 member and conference exhibitor, we look forward to working with the ATA to educate the entire healthcare industry on the full potential of telehealth."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been an incredible proving ground for telehealth," said Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of the ATA. "Healthcare organizations that were previously reluctant to adopt telehealth have discovered how safe and effective it is to deliver quality care to their patients, especially those in rural and underserved communities. eVisit and the ATA are very closely aligned on the value of telehealth and its potential to deliver needed care to individuals whenever and wherever they need it, while increasing efficiencies and reducing costs. We welcome eVisit as a new, premier member."

About eVisit

eVisit is the only end-to-end, fully integrated, enterprise care delivery platform built for health systems and hospitals. It delivers innovative consumer experiences in care navigation, care delivery, and care engagement, improving margins at scale without sacrificing quality. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Phoenix, Ariz., eVisit helps healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. eVisit was recognized as the sole industry Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, and is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy of the Forrester Report here and the Gartner Report here . For more information, visit evisit.com .

About the ATA

As the only organization completely focused on advancing telehealth, the ATA is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to safe, affordable, and appropriate care when and where they need it, enabling the system to do more good for more people. ATA represents a broad and inclusive member network of health care delivery systems, technology solution providers and payers, as well as partner organizations and alliances, working to advance industry adoption of telehealth, promote responsible policy, advocate for government and market normalization, and provide education and resources to help integrate virtual care into emerging value-based delivery models. Visit the ATA COVID-19 Resource Center. @americantelemed #gotelehealth

