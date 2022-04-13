Grain Foods Foundation Announces the Launch of "Better Together" Campaign

The new campaign is designed to deliver real-life solutions to health influencers and consumers so they can easily adopt grain food products into a healthy and balanced diet

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception in 2004, the Grain Foods Foundation (GFF) has become a trusted advocate for all grain foods. GFF has established itself as a science-based source of grains nutrition information, in part to building a respected arsenal of published and peer-reviewed nutrition research, as well as investing in successful partnerships with a diversity of experts in the field of nutritional science. GFF's work to make the science around grain food nutrition accessible is a core objective, endeavoring to give Americans permission to enjoy grain-based products and feel confident in that choice. By choosing grains, individuals are feeding their families the foods that serve as vehicles for even greater nutrition, especially when paired with other nutrient-dense foods.

Grain foods - better together and just so happy together. (PRNewswire)

The campaign offers a website and digital assets to spread the good news about combining whole and enriched grain foods.

With the "Better Together" campaign, GFF will deliver simple ways Americans can easily adopt both whole and enriched grain food products healthfully into their diets – maximizing flavor, variety and nutrition opportunities. "Better Together" inspires grains, as well as whole-plate combinations, that include carbohydrates, dietary fiber, several B vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, and folic acid), and minerals (iron, magnesium, and selenium).

Using the motif of mixing and matching, the campaign offers a website, digital assets, as well as social media messaging to spread the good news about combining whole and enriched grain foods as well as the nutrient bounty that comes from combining grain foods with other nutritious players on the plate. A few mix and match scenarios in the enriched and whole grains category include:

A fun "checkerboard" sandwich made with half enriched white bread and half whole wheat bread layered with your favorite meat and veggies

Combine half white pasta with half whole-wheat pasta together with your favorite sauce

Cook half white rice and half brown rice and pair with your favorite veggies

Mix a "serious" whole-grain cereal with a "fun" enriched grain cereal topped with milk and fruit. Here are a few of our go-to combinations

Additionally, GFF will be partnering with other nutrition advocacy and education groups to release nutrition tips and recipe swaps to advance the idea that variety provides optimum nutrition.

"GFF wants to lead the way in sharing the message that increasing whole grain consumption does not demand diminishing enriched grain consumption. In fact, in recognizing the nutrient contributions of both categories of grain foods, and then pairing them, consumers will be receiving the best in nutrition from our category," said Erin Ball, GFF's Acting Executive Director. "And to take it a step further, teaming grain foods with vegetables, fruits, low-fat protein, and dairy creates nutrient dense and often cost-conscious super meals. The opportunities are endless."

Those interested in more information about the Foundation, research findings, and the "Better Together" campaign can visit www.GrainFoodsFoundation.org . Further reading and announcements regarding the campaign will be posted to the website and GFF's social media accounts throughout 2022.

About Grain Foods Foundation

Formed in 2004, Grain Foods Foundation (GFF) is a group of thought leaders and advocates for all grain foods and believes everybody needs grain food to enjoy a happy and healthy life. Committed to nutrition education programming that is firmly rooted in science, GFF is a strong advocate for our members and a resource for consumers and the media who want to learn more about the role of grains in a well-balanced eating pattern. GFF offers research-based information and resources to members, partners, influencers, policymakers and consumers through a comprehensive communications campaign, conferences, webinars, research tools, social media and more. GFF is committed to bringing fact-based information and common sense to the consumer. For more information, visit www.GrainFoodsFoundation.org .

