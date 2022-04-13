Impact Network partners with Central City Productions nationally syndicated television series, America's Black Forum, hosted by Marc Morial, on its Impressive Family Friendly Programming Lineup.

DETROIT, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Impact Network is pleased to welcome a new partnership with Central City Productions, the producers of America's Black Forum (ABF) hosted by Marc Morial, CEO of the national Urban League, to its network programming roster, bringing a unique entertainment forum of information and events affecting Black American audiences across the country. Central City Productions weekly lifestyle magazine TV series highlights the latest stories and topics affecting African Americans, often spotlighting important stories that aren't told elsewhere. America's Black Forum debuts April 16th 2022 on The Impact Network at 12:00 noon (est) following The National Action Network with Rev. Al Sharpton, and Rainbow Push with Rev Jesse L Jackson.

As one of the first African American information and entertainment forums on television for 40 years, with a 15-year hiatus, Central City Productions, an established 52-year Black-owned television and production company under the leadership of it's founder and Chairman Don Jackson returned the ABF series to the airways in October of 2021 that is even more relevant than ever. The show is hosted by National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial. "This show is such a great asset to the African American community, and I feel so fortunate to be working with Central City Productions and The Impact Network to continue to have these important conversations," says Morial. "This show reinforces the importance of us telling our own stories."

The Impact Network's mission is to provide exceptional Christian, educational and family friendly programming. It empowers the spiritual, physical, financial and emotional needs of the community and viewers. The network's line-up includes television ministries by Impact CEO & President Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, Creflo Dollar, and Bill Winston just to name a few. It also offers original programming like, The National Action Network "Live" with the Rev. Al Sharpton, The Rainbow Push Coalition "Live" with Rev. Jesse Jackson, Impact The Vote with veteran news anchor Ed Gordon "The Jewel Tankard Show," legendary gospel icon Dr. Bobby Jones featuring some of today's hottest gospel artists, Sports "Impact Live Boxing, "Stars and Champion Reality Box Series" and even clean Christian comedy specials, Soul Food cooking show, and Behind the Grind, something the whole family can watch and enjoy together.

About The Impact Network:

The Impact Network was founded in 2010 by Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson in Detroit, Michigan and is the only African American owned and operated Christian TV network in the United States with diverse family oriented and gospel lifestyle programming. Available on, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, The Dish Network, Spectrum Charter cable, Verizon Fios, Altice, Frontier and Cox cable. The Impact Network reaches over 90 million cable and satellite households in the United States, with international distribution in the Bahamas on Cable Bahamas.

About Central City Productions, Inc:

Founded in 1970 by Don Jackson, Chicago-based Central City Productions, Inc. is a producer of original targeted programming to television. CCP's award-winning television programs include the Stellar Gospel Music Awards (www.stellarawards.com), Black Music Honors (www.blackmusichonors.com), Stellar Tribute to the Holidays, The Black College Quiz Show Series (www.blackcollegequiz.com), and Mentoring Kings (www.mentoringking.com), and America's Black Forum. CCP is a full-service Black-owned and targeted television production company that produces, syndicates, and manages advertising sales for all of its Black-targeted programs.

Additional information about The Impact Network is available at www.watchimpact.com

