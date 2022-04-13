OPTX Sees Record First Quarter

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Las Vegas tech company, OPTX, made major strides in quarter one. Founded in 2019, the company has infiltrated the gaming industry in the past three years with unprecedented technologies and an unapologetic tenacity to be nothing short of unbeatable.

OPTXA smarter snapshot of your customers.A clearer overview of your operations.An actionable platform for your property. (PRNewsfoto/OPTX) (PRNewswire)

Since January, OPTX has grown internally by 17%. The company welcomed a new Chief Data Officer, Narasimharao Jangili, and a new VP of Data Science, Steve Bright, and continues to bring in top talent from the US and India. "The leadership at OPTX is invincible. These are the visionaries of our time; the intellect and innovation of their award-winning team is insurmountable," said Tim Morrisey, General Manger at Saratoga Casino Black Hawk. "We're ecstatic to be working with the industry's best and brightest to create a sustainable competitive advantage."

OPTX also doubled its quarter over quarter growth of its customer base and is excited to announce its acquisition of a large enterprise customer with an annual gaming revenue of $1.5 billion, a regional enterprise customer with an annual gaming revenue of over $400 million, and an east coast gaming company with an annual revenue of $83 million between its eight properties spanning three states. One new client shared their motivations in partnering with OPTX. Matt Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Jack Entertainment stated: "Success is deeply engrained in our company, and we needed tech that ran by the same rules. The casino industry is high-stakes; we can't risk falling behind competitors. OPTX's promised a modern solution, and its delivered time and time again. I look forward to seeing future innovations."

Daily users of the award-winning data platform grew to more than 400. "Our software has seen a 90% adoption and utilization rate," said co-CEO Brooke Fiumara. "It's no surprise; OPTX is home to the top data scientists in the field who work in tandem with professionals boasting decades of casino enterprise experience."

With properties spanning 15 states across the US, the results are telling: customers swear by the most innovative technology team in the nation. "Before working with OPTX, our view into our business was limited and manual. We've been partnered with the OPTX team for three months now and have been able to seamlessly implement and measure new campaigns and create a seamless view across departments into our business," David Sikes, General Manger at Yavapai Gaming Agency reported. "Simultaneously, our own team member satisfaction has skyrocketed: OPTX continues to provide easy-to-use solutions that have our staff working smarter, not harder."

OPTX has already had one major software release this year focusing on slot visualizations, insights, and analytics and four minor releases addressing client requests. There is more on the way too, with two major releases planned for the second quarter. "Since day one, our commitment to serving our clients with attentive excellence has been paramount. Our company is founded on a core set of values, including innovation. When you pair excellence and innovation, limitless opportunity is the only palpable outcome," said co-CEO, Tom Rafferty.

OPTX will continue to integrate into the casino enterprise community at the April 19-22 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention in Anaheim, CA at booth 356 and looks forward to an even more robust second quarter. Book your virtual demo at https://optx.com/demo/.

ABOUT OPTX:

OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

