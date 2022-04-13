PointsBet Debuts Online Casino Product in Pennsylvania on the Heels of State Launch in February

DENVER, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, the leading sportsbook for live betting, today debuted its online casino product in Pennsylvania, following the launch of the company's mobile app and digital sports betting product in the state in February of this year.

In accordance with Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board requirements, PointsBet's casino product is currently available in a soft launch environment.

Following successful launches in Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia, Pennsylvania marks the fourth state in which PointsBet offers its iGaming platform. The gaming operator first unveiled its online casino product in Michigan in May of 2021.

"Just a few short months after launching PointsBet in the state, we're excited to now be able to introduce the Pennsylvania market to our innovative online casino product," said Aaron O'Sullivan, Pointsbet's VP of Online Casino Revenue. "At PointsBet, we pride ourselves with our ability to not only deliver our users with the best-in-class sports betting product but the best-in-class casino content as well – creating a holistic PointsBet user experience."

In January, PointsBet's wholly owned subsidiary PointsBet Pennsylvania, LLC ("PointsBet") was awarded sports wagering and interactive gaming operator licenses by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. PointsBet users in the state will have access to games from IGT and Evolution.

PointsBet currently operates its sports betting product in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania with online casinos in Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia – and now Pennsylvania.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

