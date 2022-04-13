Sharry Nadjm Joins Columbia Trust Company as Vice President and Trust Real Estate Specialist

TACOMA, Wash., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Trust Company announced today that Sharry Nadjm has joined as a vice president and trust real estate specialist, effective immediately. In this role, he oversees client portfolios in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California, and is responsible for ensuring client goals and objectives are met with effective asset management and strategic business planning. Nadjm has more than 25 years of real estate investment and asset management experience.

"Sharry brings a wealth of experience and tremendous expertise for clients across our footprint," said Kevin Donovan, CEO of Columbia Trust Company. "We're thrilled to have him aboard and are confident he adds important depth to our already strong team."

Nadjm's areas of expertise include policy guideline development and strategic planning; risk mitigation and environmental compliance; sales and acquisition process management; transactional planning, and maintenance of legacy assets.

Prior to Columbia Trust, Nadjm held leadership and advisor positions at Wilkinson Corporation, Brookstone Commercial Consulting, Marcus & Millichap, and John L Scott Real Estate.

Nadjm earned a master's degree in economics from Lund University in Sweden. Among other designations, he completed the Real Estate Management Program at Harvard Business School in Massachusetts, and he earned a Certificate in Asset Management & Hospitality Real Estate Investments from Cornell University in New York.

About Columbia Trust Company

With offices in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, Columbia Trust Company has been providing Northwest families and nonprofits with a full range of trust services and investment solutions, including non-traditional assets and business ventures since 1966. Columbia Trust Company is an affiliate of Columbia State Bank. Views of Columbia Trust Company are as of the date published and are subject to change based on market conditions and other factors. These views should not be construed as a recommendation for any specific security. Products and services are offered by Columbia Trust Company, an affiliate of Columbia State Bank and a wholly owned subsidiary of Columbia Banking System Inc. The professionally managed investments of Columbia Trust Company are: NOT A DEPOSIT * NOT FDIC-INSURED * NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY * NOT GUARANTEED BY COLUMBIA STATE BANK * MAY GO DOWN IN VALUE. For more information, please visit: www.columbiatrustcompany.com





