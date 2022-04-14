Apex Entertainment® and 110 Grill® Expand Relationship with Elite NIL

Family Entertainment Destination and Restaurant Brand Partner with Syracuse University's All-American Sean Tucker

WESTFORD, Mass., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Entertainment®, a family entertainment destination for people of all ages, and 110 Grill®, the fastest growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand in the Northeast, both located at Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York, are newly partnered with All-American Syracuse University football running back, Sean Tucker. This new alliance marks the third athlete at the top of their game that the brands have specially selected, thanks to the help of Elite NIL, to raise visibility with and increase community connection to the Syracuse market.

Sean Tucker at Apex Entertainment (PRNewswire)

"We're strategic about the relationships we foster between our talent and brands, the alignment has to be there on multiple levels," said Mike Bristol, co-founder and president, Elite NIL. "Sean Tucker is not only one of the top running backs in the country, but he's a wonderful young man whose determination and dedication are attributes that are in sync with the values held in high regard by both Apex and 110 Grill."

After the 2021 policy change from NCAA officials that enables student-athletes to earn money off their names, images and likeness (NIL), there is now a new opportunity for both Apex and 110 Grill to showcase its commitment to supporting the best of the community and honoring excellence in youth. Elite NIL is uniquely fit to create these matches. Prior to Tucker, Elite NIL secured deals with Apex and 110 Grill for both basketball great Buddy Boeheim and lacrosse phenom Megan Carney. Tucker, who broke the Syracuse University program's 42-year-old single-season rushing record last season, is the third athlete to join the program.

"Performing my best during the season requires I remain focused and driven, but that doesn't mean I don't like to have some fun," said Tucker. "Staying active off the field and eating healthy is easy to do when I spend time at Apex or 110 Grill."

Apex Entertainment ®, which first opened in Destiny USA in December 2018, is a family entertainment destination. It features 24 bowling lanes and attractions such as a large arcade, laser tag, bumper cars, axe throwing and more. Apex also features a full-service restaurant and boasts the largest meeting space in Destiny USA that is ideal for corporate outings and special occasions such as birthday and holiday parties.

110 Grill®, with its modern American cuisine and commitment to allergy awareness , first opened in Destiny USA in February 2019 and features a spacious dining area, large horseshoe shaped bar, open kitchen and an outdoor patio overlooking Lake Onondaga. 110 Grill® features a unique menu ranging from steaks to salads to burgers and sandwiches, but notably, the entire menu can be made to gluten free.

About 110 Grill®110 Grill® is the fastest growing restaurant brand in New England. With more than 30 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, 110 Grill is recognized as one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats and the best Gluten Free Multi-Unit Restaurant by New Hampshire Magazine. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, 110 Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.110grill.com/ .

About Apex Entertainment®

Apex Entertainment® is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Westford, MA and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.apexentertainment.com/ .

Apex Destiny USA (PRNewswire)

