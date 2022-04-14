CALIFORNIA BASED COFFEE ROASTER F. GAVIÑA & SONS, INC. CELEBRATES EARTH DAY WITH 1 MILLION PACKAGING RECYCLING MILESTONE

Through its Partnership with TerraCycle®, the Company's Don Francisco's® Coffee and Café La Llave™ Espresso brands have diverted over 1 million coffee bags and pods from landfills

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc., makers of Don Francisco's ® Coffee and Café La Llave™ Espresso, today announced that just two years into its partnership with international recycling company TerraCycle they have reached a recycling milestone, having diverted over 1 million coffee bags and pods from landfills and more than $25,000 has been raised for charities.

The company's partnership with TerraCycle is part of a zero-waste-to-landfill initiative aimed at providing consumers a free and easy way to recycle Don Francisco's and Café La Llave coffee pods, espresso capsules, and bags.

"As a family company, we are committed to great coffee from seed to cup and sustainability plays a big role in that," said Lisette Gaviña Lopez, Managing Director at F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. "We've operated a zero waste to landfill plant for years and are always innovating to meet the changing needs and preferences of our customers, while looking for new ways to minimize environmental impact - our partnership with TerraCycle is an important part of these efforts."

Through the Coffee Bag and Pod Free Recycling Program consumers can recycle packaging from two F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. brands, Don Francisco's Coffee and Café La Llave espresso which includes:

Don Francisco's Coffee Single Serve Coffee Pods

Don Francisco's Espresso Aluminum Capsules

Don Francisco's Whole Bean and Ground Coffee Bags

Café La Llave Espresso Style Single Serve Coffee Pods

Café La Llave Espresso Aluminum Capsules

Consumers can recycle bags and pods in four easy steps. To participate, register for the Coffee Bag and Pod Free Recycling Program at terracycle.com/gavina, collect your used bags and pods, print prepaid shipping labels, and mail in eligible items directly to TerraCycle for recycling. Once received, the coffee pods, capsule packaging and coffee bags are cleaned and separated by material type for melting and remolding by reprocessing companies that make new products out of the recycled material while the residual coffee is sent to an industrial composting facility. The Coffee Bag and Pod Recycling Program also gives participants the opportunity to donate to select charitable institutions based on points earned for recycling.

"The Coffee Pod Recycling Program offers coffee connoisseurs the opportunity to conveniently enjoy their favorite brews, minus the guilt over the waste generated from the single serve pods and capsules," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "Reaching this recycling milestone reinforces the fact that consumers are eager to make the world, and particularly the coffee industry, greener."

As LA's Own Roaster, F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. is also committed to a greener footprint for its hometown. This is why Don Francisco's Coffee has also partnered with " Heal The Bay " for their " Nothin' But Sand " Beach Cleanup on Saturday, April 16th at Santa Monica Beach. Don Francisco's Coffee is proud to join forces with the organization to keep volunteers energized with complimentary coffee during the event. For more information on Heal The Bay, visit www.healthebay.org .

"We are in this together with our consumers and community and are truly thankful and excited that many have joined our community efforts and are taking advantage of our recycling program. We all have a small part in keeping our planet healthy," added Gaviña Lopez.

For more information about the company's Direct Impact™ sustainability initiative, and Coffee Bag and Pod Recycling Program, please visit www.donfranciscos.com. To sign up and join the free recycling program, visit www.terracycle.com.

For more information on Don Francisco's Coffee and Café La Llave brands, follow @donfranciscos and @cafelallave on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.donfranciscos.com. For more on the parent company F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. and its sustainability efforts, visit www.gavina.com.

ABOUT F. GAVIÑA & SONS, INC.

Established in Vernon, California in 1967, F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. is one of the largest family-owned coffee companies in America and the nation's largest privately held minority-owned coffee roaster. The family's unmatched coffee experience, as coffee growers and roasters, dates back 150 years to the family's humble beginnings in the rich coffee-bearing soil of Cuba and has paved the way for a strong presence in wholesale and retail accounts across the country. The company makes the highest-quality, family-crafted coffee®, including flagship premium brand Don Francisco's Coffee, as well as its popular Latin-style espresso Café La Llave. The Don Francisco's Coffee Family Reserve line includes a wide array of coffees and roast styles made for a variety of brewing methods, including pods and espresso capsules. The Café La Llave brand, also available in pods and espresso capsules, is a favorite among espresso drinkers who enjoy a dark-roasted and intensely aromatic, rich, strong Latin-style espresso.

F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. is currently one of the only coffee companies roasting and packing its Nespresso®-compatible capsules in the U.S. at their Zero Waste to Landfill plant in California.

ABOUT TERRACYCLE

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating in 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with its partners to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its reuse platform Loop gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

