Catherine Botticelli and Jonathan Streeter Named Co-Chairs of Dechert's Global Litigation Practice

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP has named partners Catherine Botticelli and Jonathan Streeter as co-chairs of the firm's global litigation practice group. They ascend to the role following former litigation chair Hector Gonzalez's successful confirmation as a federal judge in the Eastern District of New York. The duo will continue the group's strategic approach – to navigate successfully the largest and most challenging disputes in the world with diverse and talented teams.

Andrew Levander, chair of the firm's Policy Committee and a partner in the white collar and securities litigation group, commented: "We are grateful for all the work that Hector has done to lead and grow our litigation practice, especially during the challenging years of the pandemic, and we are very fortunate to have experienced and skilled litigators like Cathy and Jon ready to step in and take the reins as co-chairs of the global litigation practice. Under their stewardship, Dechert will continue to advise clients on their most critical and complex litigation matters."

The global litigation practice will build on previous successes including representing Airbus in a precedent-setting global settlement; leading what has become the largest multi-district litigation in history for 3M; advising Apollo's board in a reputation-critical investigation; securing a highly-favorable resolution for Marriott in its long-running antitrust litigation; achieving victory for Afilias in a significant internet governance arbitration; and leading the defense of voter rights in multiple states among many other client successes.

Ms. Botticelli represents financial services firms and corporations, as well as their boards, board committees, officers, directors and employees before the SEC, FINRA and various state regulators. She has extensive experience conducting internal investigations in the public company and asset management areas and advising audit committees and special litigation committees. Ms. Botticelli has held various leadership positions at the firm including, deputy chair of Talent, co-chair of the firm's Financial Services and Securities Litigation Committee, and chair of the firm's Partnership Promotion Committee. She is also a long-serving member of the firm's Policy Committee.

Mr. Streeter focuses his practice on white collar and securities litigation matters, trial practice, complex business disputes, internal investigations and DOJ, SEC, CFTC and other government agency enforcement actions. He represents companies, financial institutions and individuals in government investigations, civil litigation, internal investigations and at trial. During the course of his career he has tried eighteen federal jury trials and two bench trials. He also has significant appellate experience, having successfully briefed and argued sixteen appeals before the Second Circuit. Prior to joining Dechert, Mr. Streeter served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York. He also served as Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division and on the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force. In those roles, he investigated and prosecuted a wide array of federal securities fraud offenses and coordinated parallel civil proceedings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Committed to providing clients with top talent from diverse backgrounds, Dechert's global litigation practice has continued its strategic expansion with the recent additions of white collar heavyweight Judith Seddon in London; former First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Clare Pozos in Philadelphia; former federal prosecutor Hartley West in San Francisco; a product liability trial team led by Kimberly Branscome and Jay Bhimani in Los Angeles; and IP litigators Jennifer Swan in Silicon Valley and Howard Levine in Washington, D.C.

Dechert's global litigation practice is comprised of more than 350 lawyers in the United States, Europe and Asia combining the knowledge and expertise of former prosecutors and government officials, top litigators from top-ranked firms and amazing homegrown talent.

Dechert is ranked among the top 30 firms for investigations by Global Investigations Review (2021) and in the top tiers for white collar crime in the UK and U.S. by The Legal 500 and Chambers (2022). The group has won a number of accolades, including White Collar Practice Group of the Year by Law360; Conduct, Enforcement or Business Crime Team of the Year by The Lawyer Awards; Investigation Team of the Year by C5 Women in Compliance Awards; International Litigation and Disputes Team of the Year at the British Legal Awards; Best Provider Collaboration by American Lawyer; and Most Important Development of the Year (for the Airbus settlement) by Global Investigations Review Awards (2020).

