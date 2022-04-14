EYEBUYDIRECT LAUNCHES SPORT AND FASHION SHIELD COLLECTIONS

The two new collections feature frames inspired by the biggest summer trends in eyewear

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has launched two new collections of shield sunglasses, Time to Shine: Sport Shield and Time to Shine: Fashion Shield, just in time for the sunny summer months ahead. The shields, ranging from $49-72, are available now on EyeBuyDirect.com.

Whether you're gearing up for festival season or grabbing a quick coffee on the way to your spring workout class, it's time to shine in these new sport and fashion shield sunglasses. The two new collections feature the perfect, on-trend accessories for spring/summer 2022 with bold, impossibly cool styles that are practically designed with polarized lenses to shield the bright summer sun.

Retro yet bold in all the right ways, fashion shields are having a moment, just like so many throwback-looks we have seen coming back in style again. The shields in this collection have the power to transform any outfit, featuring bright bursts of colors and edgy, unexpected shapes. New styles include the Bios – round lenses with a matte, rose gold finish; the Sonic – uniquely bold shields available in clear gray and white pink; and the Byte – rectangular shields offered in matte gold or matte black, depending on where your individual style takes you.

Sport shields embody a fun, active lifestyle, fit for those getting outside this time of year to enjoy life with friends and family. Functional and fashion-forward, you don't have to be mid-tournament to wear these styles with flair and ease. Sport shield styles including the Vert – an oversized, wraparound look spotted recently on some of our favorite celebrities; and the Flip – available in two bold shades of black brown and white blue, capturing the essence of one of the hottest trends in eyewear right now.

Both collections are available now exclusively on EyeBuyDirect.com. For additional information about EyeBuyDirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

