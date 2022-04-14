Häagen-Dazs® Launches City Sweets Collection Nationwide

Announces Partnership with Singer & Actress Leslie Grace and Enlists Talents of Brooklyn Based Artist Jade Purple Brown For Package Design

OAKLAND, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Häagen-Dazs® ice cream, with the help of singer and actress Leslie Grace, announces the nationwide availability of its new City Sweets collection.

City Sweets is a new, playfully indulgent collection of flavors inspired by the iconic street food desserts that you grab when you are out and about in a city. From beloved street vendor pretzels and crispy churros to waffles and New York's classic black & white cookies, the new Häagen-Dazs® collection brings together Häagen-Dazs® famous flavors and beloved on-the-go eats.

Each bite of City Sweets adds a playful twist to one of Häagen-Dazs® beloved flavors. Whether you are scooping into crunchy, salty pretzel pieces, crispy churros with caramel, fluffy cake swirled with berry sauce or cookie chunks with delicate ripples of chocolate frosting, the new decadent inclusions are well balanced allowing you to indulge in a new ice cream experience.

"Growing up in the Bronx, I enjoyed many of the street food treats featured in City Sweets" said Grace. "As someone who was raised by hard-working immigrant parents and was encouraged to pursue my dreams and passions, I share the Häagen-Dazs® ambition to shine a light on inspiring creators and am so excited to launch City Sweets as part of the second year of #ThatsDazs," said Grace.

Häagen-Dazs® is continuing to build momentum around the #ThatsDazs campaign, which launched last year to elevate a new generation of diverse tastemakers and creators. The brand enlisted the talents of Brooklyn-based artist, Jade Purple Brown, to design the City Sweets packaging with her bright, distinctive, and colorful creations.

"Jade's smooth, swirling shapes and bold style capture the playful, vibrant spirit of the new Häagen-Dazs® City Sweets collection." said Elizabell Marquez, Chief Marketing Officer at Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream. "Inspired by the creativity of Häagen-Dazs® founding tastemakers who emigrated from Poland to the Bronx, we are continuing our work to uplift new voices and showcase diverse creators. We were inspired by Jade's work as a #ThatsDazs tastemaker in 2021 and immediately thought of her when considering who should design the City Sweets packaging."

Häagen-Dazs® will celebrate the launch of City Sweets with a playful twist on the timeless neighborhood bodega experience in New York City. While the exterior will look like a familiar bodega, as soon as guests enter, they'll enjoy an immersive experience that brings to life the flavors of the City Sweets collection, Jade Purple Brown's vibrant designs and music by DJ Twin duo Angel + Dren. Leslie Grace and Jade Purple Brown will preview the bodega experience before it opens to the public on April 20.

Häagen-Dazs® will also continue to uplift marginalized creative communities in 2022 as part of the company's $1.5M commitment that began last year. In 2021, Häagen-Dazs® donated $500,000 to groups including Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab, Allies in Arts, La Cocina, She Is The Music and The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and will be donating $500,000 this year to organizations such as Hot Bread Kitchen, a nonprofit that supports women of color and immigrant women in New York City's (NYC) food industry, and The Tank, a NYC-based nonprofit organization that supports emerging performing artists.

The Häagen-Dazs® City Sweets collection is available in five flavors (Dulce de Leche Churro, Coffee Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel, Summer Berry Cake Pop, Black & White Cookie) and as snack bars in three flavors (Dulce de Leche Churro, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel, Summer Berry Waffle). The City Sweets collection is available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $6.49 for 14 oz. containers and $5.49 for cartons of three bars.

For more information on Häagen-Dazs®, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/ or follow us @haagendazs_us on Instagram and @haagendazs_us on TikTok. Find out more about the Bodega experience here .

About Häagen-Dazs®:

Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a mission to transform simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience. True to tradition, the brand is committed to using only high-quality ingredients in crafting the world's first luxury ice cream that can be enjoyed by all. Today, the Häagen-Dazs® brand offers ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, sorbet and bars around the globe. In the US, Häagen-Dazs® operates under Froneri, an ice cream-focused joint venture Nestlé created in 2016 with PAI Partners. In the U.S., Froneri operates as Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, based out of Oakland, CA.

The HÄAGEN-DAZS® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc.

