Inca Digital Announces Series A Funding Round Led by GTS Venture Capital and Galaxy Digital

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inca Digital, a digital asset intelligence company that provides data, analytics and expertise to many of the world's leading exchanges, financial institutions, regulators and government agencies, today announced that it has completed a Series A investment round led by GTS Venture Capital and Galaxy Digital, with support from Wedbush Capital, Menai Financial Group, Consolidated Trading, Richard Gorelick's Aquamarine Holdings and early-stage Web3 investor Grant Gittlin.

Inca Digital's recent growth is being fueled by an increasing need to better understand how digital assets and crypto markets function. This funding round recognizes Inca's unique data, highly flexible product delivery methods and willingness to collaborate with clients to build proprietary solutions for surveilling the markets, fighting crime, generating alpha and more.

Inca Digital's clients include the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), FTX, Fidelity, and national security and law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Special Operations Command. Inca will use the new funding to hire additional software developers, security experts and analysts to further enhance its offering.

"We're excited to be working with investors that recognize the potential for our unique combination of market data, blockchain data and natural language data that is necessary to fully understand digital assets," said Adam Zarazinski, Inca Digital's CEO. "This fundraise will help us meet our goal of developing industry standard intelligence that will enable crypto markets to flourish in the same way traditional markets have."

"The safety and soundness of traditional financial markets rely upon high quality information about assets being traded, market participants and transactions," said Gorelick, co-founder of RGM Advisors and former head of market structure for DRW Holdings. "Adam and his team have demonstrated success and an unparalleled expertise in providing this kind of transparency around digital assets, and they are a great partner for financial firms serious about building a crypto-based business or looking to invest in these markets."

"Crypto compliance is more than just on-chain transaction patterns - it's a holistic combination that includes market intelligence, on-chain data, and language processing," said Will Nuelle, Investor at Galaxy Digital. "Inca Digital differentiates itself by incorporating more information than competitors, and pairing its dataset with the analysis and consultative approach of its military-trained security experts."

Inca Digital is a digital asset intelligence company that provides data, analytics and expertise to many of the world's leading exchanges, financial institutions, regulators and government agencies. Inca Digital's clients use its unique and comprehensive intelligence to surveille digital asset markets, fight crime, generate alpha and more. With a team of military-trained engineers, analysts and security experts, Inca Digital is on a mission to usher crypto into the mainstream by bringing clarity, safety and stability to the asset class. For more information, please visit www.inca.digital .

