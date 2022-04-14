KBR to Provide Research and Analysis for U.S. Army with $62M Task Order

HOUSTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) was awarded a $62 million, five-year recompete task order to provide conception-to-completion development, testing, engineering and analysis services for the U.S. Army Program Executive Office (PEO) Missiles and Space, Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions Project Office, and Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles (STORM) Project Office.

KBR was awarded this task order under the DoD Information Analysis Center (IAC) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) vehicle. The U.S. Air Force 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron awarded these DoD IAC MAC task orders to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository as well as the Research and Development and Science and Technology (S&T) communities. KBR has served PEO Missiles and Space for over 20 years.

"KBR is proud to continue to work with the Army to fulfill the strategic and operational requirements for our soldiers and allies," said Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions. "We have supported PEO Missiles and Space through many mission challenges and look forward to maintaining that relationship."

The company will carry out these duties at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

KBR is proud to be a leader in advancing air, space, cyber and missile defense systems for the U.S. military. For more than 35 years, KBR has supported U.S. Army air and missile defense systems. The company drives innovation by combining engineering, technical and scientific expertise with its full life cycle capabilities, mission knowledge and future-focused technologies. Known for excelling in complex and extreme environments, KBR is trusted to overcome the nation's most pressing challenges.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD S&T and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the significant adverse impacts on economic and market conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's ability to respond to the resulting challenges and business disruption; the recent dislocation of the global energy market; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

The company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center under Contract No. FA8075-18-D-0015.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.

