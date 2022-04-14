New Leaf Paper adds vice president of retail marketing and sales

Sabrina Schwietzer brings years of paper-industry experience

APPLETON, Wis., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Leaf Paper today announced the addition of Sabrina Schwietzer as vice president of retail marketing and sales. Schwietzer brings more than 16 years of marketing experience to the company, and she will focus on retail growth for the sustainability-focused company.

"I'm excited to join New Leaf Paper," said Schwietzer. "I'm looking forward to taking New Leaf's mission and story into additional market segments and expanding the product portfolio for the retail side of the business. I'm thrilled to be working for a company whose mission is sustainability, and I truly believe that products can make a difference in the world."

New Leaf Paper recently expanded its product line beyond traditional office papers to include designer notebooks and composition books , all made with sustainable components.

"Trees are a cornerstone of our fragile environment," said Shannon Bone, co-president and director of sustainable partnerships. "Our products actually help save trees, and we are thrilled to have Sabrina on board to continue to grow our story and make sure we're reaching broad, appropriate audiences with our important sustainability message."

New Leaf Paper

New Leaf Paper is the leading national supplier of environmentally responsible paper solutions, focusing on developing and supplying sustainable, superior papers with 100% post-consumer recycled fiber (PCRF). New Leaf Paper is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and minimizing all resources used in the production of printing, writing, publishing, and communication papers.

New Leaf Paper is B-Corporation and FSC certified . Our papers are made in the USA & Canada, processed chlorine-free, and contain Ancient Forest Friendl y certification. For more information or to ORDER PAPER , visit www.NewLeafPaper.com

