PAWTOCOL ANNOUNCES FIRST BLOCKCHAIN-POWERED PET FUND, DONATING CRYPTOCURRENCY TO ANIMAL RESCUES AND SHELTERS WORLDWIDE

AVENTURA, Fla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pawtocol, creator of blockchain-powered solutions that improve the lives of pets and pet owners, today announced the creation of the Pawtocol Pet Fund, the world's first blockchain-powered fund exclusively dedicated to helping animal rescues and shelters. Unlike other cryptocurrency funds or donation platforms that only donate a portion of their proceeds, 100% of the cryptocurrency raised in the Pawtocol Pet Fund will be donated directly to the animal rescues and shelters in need.

"Our team is incredibly excited about the launch of the Pawtocol Pet Fund as it is the first of many blockchain-powered solutions that we are developing to fulfill our vision of creating better lives for pets and pet owners worldwide," said Colin Jordan, CEO of Pawtocol. "By leveraging blockchain technology we are able to create full transparency around the funds we raise - who the funds go to, when the funds go there, and how much is going. Now, when people support Pawtocol they can be confident about where their hard-earned money is going and see the positive impact it has on rescues and shelters all over the world."

Pawtocol has not only pledged to donate a portion of all revenue moving forward, but they are starting the fund with a $5,000 donation that will be distributed among the early rescue and shelter partners. As of today, Pawtocol has already secured partnerships with two Arizona-based animal rescues – Almost There Rescue and Dawgs, Tailz & Wagz.

"As a nonprofit rescue, we rely on donations to continue our life-saving work. As an unprecedented $30+ trillion wealth transfer from Baby Boomers to Millennials occurs, the importance of accepting Crypto gifts is becoming more apparent," said Heidi Leyva, Development Director at Almost There Rescue. "Thanks to Pawtocol, we will soon be able to accept such donations, as well as benefit from Pawtocol's community and philanthropic giving."

"Dawgz, Tailz & Wagz is thrilled to partner with Pawtocol because of the new opportunities they will create for us and the support they will give us in accomplishing our goal to rescue more pets," said Wendy Kirsner, President of Dawgz, Tailz & Wagz. "We are excited to start accepting donations in the form of cryptocurrency and be one of the pioneers in our industry, which will hopefully open us up to a whole new generation of generous benefactors that will join us in our fight to lower the homeless pet population."

Pawtocol is continuing to grow their network of rescue and shelter partners, looking for registered 501(c)3 organizations that would like to be a part of their community.

"While Pawtocol takes great pride in donating resources to the pet community, it is even more important for us to educate animal rescues and shelters about the benefits of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology," said Marlina Cotter, Animal Rescue Coordinator at Pawtocol. "Through this education we will help rescues and shelters unlock a whole new world of possibilities for them to create stronger connections with their community, facilitate growth, and ultimately broaden the impact they can make."

Pawtocol Holding Corp. ("Pawtocol"), is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Wave Holding Corp. ("New Wave") (CSE:SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNK).

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol is an ecosystem of blockchain-powered solutions that make a positive impact on the lives of pets and pet owners all over the world. Utilizing blockchain technology provides continuity, transparency, and data ownership opportunities that have never been seen before in the pet industry. Our goal is to deliver a new level of value to each and every member of our community, including the rescues and shelters that desperately need our support in their efforts to lower the homeless pet population and end kill shelters in America.

About New Wave Holdings Corp.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the esports, NFT, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

