REALTY ONE GROUP COMES TOGETHER AS ONE FOR REALTOR(R) SAFETY AND OTHER CHARITIES

More than 800 Real Estate Professionals Walk the Las Vegas Strip During 2nd Annual ONE Walk for Beverly Carter Foundation

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, hosted more than 800 real estate professionals and their friends and family during the 2nd annual ONE Walk in Las Vegas, NV, last week to raise awareness for REALTOR(R) safety and the Beverly Carter Foundation.

The company has been a strong supporter of the Foundation, donating money and resources to benefit the nonprofit whose mission is to ensure that every real estate professional gets home safely.

"Our purpose for the ONE WALK is to encourage the entire REALTOR(R) community to share their stories while training all of our professionals to stay connected to each other, and to be ready and always aware so that as an industry we can avoid any more tragedies. No ONE is alone," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group.

Carl Carter Jr, Founder of the Beverly Carter Foundation and son of the late Beverly Carter, was on hand to welcome walkers and present Jewgieniew with the first-ever "Heart" award, on behalf of the Foundation, to recognize the company's continued commitment to the cause.

The walk kicked off Realty ONE Group's 2022 ONE Summit event held at the Aria Resort & Casino, which drew more than 2,000 attendees from 49 U.S. states and eight countries. During the event, the company also hosted One Girl Can founder Lotte Davis, donating proceeds from a women's luncheon to help fund scholarships for three young African women. The international franchisor pledges a significant amount of time, money and resources every year to help a variety of organizations and causes through its 501(c)3, ONE Cares, and will celebrate its May 1 anniversary with an annual day of giving back.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Italy, Singapore and Spain, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 17,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Italy, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

