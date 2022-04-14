SHINE Appoints Financial and Energy Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

JANESVILLE, Wis., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, LLC (SHINE), a next-generation nuclear technology company, today announced the appointments of global technology, energy sector and business veterans Holli C. Ladhani and Janet S. Wong to the company's board of directors.

"We are excited to bring these two highly talented individuals to our board," said Greg Piefer, founder and CEO of SHINE. "Both Holli's and Janet's industry, operational and financial experience will play an important role as we continue to scale in our mission to transform humankind via nuclear fusion applications."

Ladhani has served as a public company CEO and CFO, and she has served as a board director for six publicly traded companies, guiding mergers and acquisitions, international operations, CEO succession and shareholder engagement. She also brings extensive operating experience, collaborating with numerous companies to successfully navigate capital-intensive industries, support safe operations and achieve compliance in highly regulated areas. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Baylor University and a master's in business administration from Rice University.

"I'm eager to leverage my operating and industry experiences and play a part in helping to shape the next phase for SHINE as the company continues to harness opportunities in fusion-based technology," said Ladhani. "I'm also excited to help pioneer the medical and energy industry, potentially solving huge world challenges."

Wong is an experienced strategic business executive currently serving as an independent board director for several publicly traded companies across various energy and high-technology industries. She is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and recognized as an experienced Financial Expert by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. She previously served as a senior partner with KPMG, a global professional services organization, where she spent most of her career providing industry experience in technology, manufacturing, services and consumer products. Wong earned her Master of Professional Accountancy from Louisiana Tech University and Master of Taxation from Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

"SHINE has a unique economic opportunity ahead," said Wong. "It's exciting to be able to offer strategic counsel and collaborate with such a dynamic, innovative team to help take SHINE to the next level of technology deployment that is transforming multiple industries."

Both Wong and Ladhani were also recently named honorees of the 2022 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100™, an annual recognition of the leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers, and influencers who significantly impact boardroom practices and performance. NACD includes more than 22,000 members.

The board appointments will begin immediately. Wong will also serve as the chair of the board's audit committee.

About SHINE

SHINE is a next-generation nuclear technology company, deploying state-of-the-art fusion technology to create a scalable path toward fusion energy. Based in southern Wisconsin, with headquarters in Janesville, and with a future site in development in Europe, SHINE deploys its safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly technology in a step-wise approach. Our systems are used for industrial imaging of components in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and other sectors. And SHINE's proprietary isotope production processes create molybdenum-99 and non-carrier-added lutetium-177 used in tens of thousands of daily procedures to diagnose and treat heart disease and late-stage cancer. For more information, follow SHINE on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

