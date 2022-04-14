SILVERCORP REPORTS OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND THE FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE FOR FISCAL 2022

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022 ("Fiscal 2022"). The Company expects to release its Fiscal 2022 audited financial results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 after market close.

In Fiscal 2022, the Company produced approximately 6.1 million ounces of silver, 3,400 ounces of gold, 64.4 million pounds of lead, and 26.8 million pounds of zinc, slightly below the guidance of 6.3 to 6.6 million ounces of silver, 65.7 to 68.9 million pounds of lead, and 26.9 to 28.5 million pounds of zinc. The shortfall was mainly due to the disruptions arising from the mining contract renewal negotiation process and the heavy rainfall experienced at the Ying Mining District as reported in previous quarters.

The Company reiterates its Fiscal 2023 production guidance of 7.0 to 7.3 million ounces of silver, 6,300 to 7,900 ounces of gold, 68.4 to 71.3 million pounds of lead, and 32.0 to 34.5 million pounds of zinc. Fiscal 2023 production guidance represents anticipated increases of 14% to 19% in silver, 85% to 132% in gold, 6% to 11% in lead, and 19% to 29% in zinc compared to Fiscal 2022 production results.

FISCAL 2022 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

At the Ying Mining District, 681,398 tonnes of ore were mined, up 5% over Fiscal 2021, and 684,293 tonnes of ore were milled, up 5% over Fiscal 2021. Approximately 5.5 million ounces of silver, 3,400 ounces of gold, 54.9 million pounds of lead, and 6.8 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 2%, 3%, 5%, and 2%, respectively, in silver, gold, lead, and zinc over Fiscal 2021.





At the GC Mine, 314,882 tonnes of ore were mined, comparable to 314,900 tonnes in Fiscal 2021, and 318,042 tonnes of ore were milled, up 1% over Fiscal 2021. Approximately 640 thousand ounces of silver, 9.5 million pounds of lead, and 20.0 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 11%, 9% and 5%, respectively, in silver, lead, and zinc over Fiscal 2021.





On a consolidated basis, 996,280 tonnes of ore were mined, up 3% over Fiscal 2021, and 1,002,335 tonnes of ore were milled, up 4% over Fiscal 2021. Approximately 6.1 million ounces of silver, 3,400 ounces of gold, 64.4 million pounds of lead, and 26.8 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 3%, 3%, 6%, and 4%, respectively, in silver, gold, lead, and zinc over Fiscal 2021.





On a consolidated basis, the Company sold approximately 6.3 million ounces of silver, 63.6 million pounds of lead, 26.8 million pounds of zinc, and 3,400 ounces of gold, representing decreases of 1%, 5%, and 4%, respectively, in silver, lead, zinc and an 8% increase in gold sold excluding the one-time sale of 1,200 ounces of gold from the BYP Mine in Fiscal 2021.

Consolidated Q4 F2022 Q3 F2022 Q2 F2022 Q1 F2022 Q4 F2021

Year ended March 31,



March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021

2022 2021



















Production Data

















Ore Mined (tonne) 180,505 292,072 292,468 231,235 163,072

996,280 964,925

Ore Milled (tonne) 182,670 304,772 271,816 243,077 180,674

1,002,335 967,581





















Head Grades

















Silver (gram/tonne) 213 205 214 207 228

209 223

Lead (%) 3.2 3.1 3.2 3.2 3.3

3.2 3.4

Zinc (%) 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.5

1.5 1.7





















Recovery Rates

















Silver (%) 94.2 93.8 94.1 93.2 92.5

93.8 92.7

Lead (%) 95.2 94.4 94.5 94.6 94.3

94.6 95.0

Zinc (%) 75.8 80.1 79.3 80.7 79.0

79.3 80.0



















Metal production

















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,146 1,834 1,696 1,474 1,195

6,149 6,331

Gold (in thousands of unces) 0.5 1.1 0.8 1.0 0.3

3.4 3.5

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 11,962 18,978 17,613 15,878 12,156

64,431 68,430

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 4,101 8,030 7,483 7,198 4,672

26,812 28,011



















Metals sold

















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,173 1,721 1,729 1,642 1,056

6,265 6,315

Gold (in thousands of ounces) 0.5 1.1 0.8 1.0 0.7

3.4 4.7

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 12,279 17,155 17,319 16,810 10,876

63,563 67,118

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 4,340 7,588 7,626 7,255 4,580

26,809 27,914

The operational results at the Ying Mining District for the past five quarters are summarized as follows:

Ying Mining District Q4 F2022 Q3 F2022 Q2 F2022 Q1 F2022 Q4 F2021

Year ended March 31,



March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021

2022 2021



















Production Data

















Ore Mined (tonne) 130,612 200,946 206,933 142,907 112,561

681,398 650,025

Ore Milled (tonne) 131,731 214,982 182,173 155,407 131,725

684,293 651,402





















Head Grades

















Silver (gram/tonne) 271 258 283 279 280

272 290

Lead (%) 3.9 3.7 4.0 4.2 3.9

3.9 4.3

Zinc (%) 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.8

0.8 0.8





















Recovery Rates

















Silver (%) 95.2 95.1 95.4 94.7 93.7

95.1 94.2

Lead (%) 96.1 95.2 95.5 95.7 95.1

95.6 96.0

Zinc (%) 57.4 64.0 56.0 59.7 65.0

59.7 62.4



















Metal production

















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,062 1,647 1,517 1,283 1,083

5,509 5,615

Gold (in thousands of ounces) 0.5 1.1 0.8 1.0 0.3

3.4 3.5

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 10,542 16,392 14,671 13,278 10,504

54,883 57,886

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 1,317 2,347 1,584 1,519 1,496

6,767 6,916



















Metals sold

















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,058 1,561 1,553 1,447 936

5,619 5,610

Gold (in thousands of ounces) 0.5 1.1 0.8 1.0 0.7

3.4 3.5

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 10,278 15,003 14,436 14,175 9,137

53,892 56,708

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 1,524 1,947 1,617 1,521 1,306

6,609 6,968

The operational results at the GC Mine for the past five quarters are summarized as follows:

GC Mine Q4 F2022 Q3 F2022 Q2 F2022 Q1 F2022 Q4 F2021

Year ended March 31,



March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021

2022 2021



















Production Data

















Ore Mined (tonne) 49,893 91,126 85,535 88,328 50,511

314,882 314,900

Ore Milled (tonne) 50,939 89,790 89,643 87,670 48,949

318,042 316,179





















Head Grades

















Silver (gram/tonne) 62 78 73 80 87

75 85

Lead (%) 1.4 1.5 1.7 1.5 1.7

1.5 1.7

Zinc (%) 2.8 3.2 3.3 3.3 3.3

3.2 3.4





















Recovery Rates

















Silver (%) 82.4 83.5 84.4 84.1 81.9

83.8 82.5

Lead (%) 88.7 89.0 89.5 89.3 89.7

89.2 89.6

Zinc (%) 89.8 89.8 89.6 89.3 88.2

89.6 88.2



















Metal production

















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 84 187 179 190 112

640 716

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 1,420 2,586 2,942 2,600 1,652

9,548 10,544

inc (in thousands of pounds) 2,784 5,683 5,899 5,679 3,176

20,045 21,095



















Metals sold

















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 115 160 176 195 120

646 705

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 2,001 2,152 2,883 2,635 1,739

9,671 10,410

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,816 5,641 6,009 5,734 3,274

20,200 20,946





















About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) equity investments in potential world class opportunities; 4) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 5) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: social and economic impacts of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

