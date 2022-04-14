VIVA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BOXA COIN

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTTV) ("VIVA" or "the Company"), a distributor of Over-The-Top (OTT) IPTV content to consumers through its online app VivaLiveTV, today announced that has agreed to a partnership with BOXA Coin, a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain.

Viva Entertainment chief executive officer, Johnny Falcones, commented, "Viva is excited to partner with BOXA Coin to establish a new form of payment to any of our events packages or anything related to our business and ventures. As an innovator in IPTV content, we are continually looking ahead to the future as we strive to be a technology leader. Cryptocurrency is a part of our lives and we are looking forward to working with BOXA to add this new payment method as an option for our customers."





Robert Viorel, BOXA creator, added, "We are likewise eager to join with Viva Entertainment as they add crypto payment options for their customers. Our goal will always be to fight for crypto global adoption and partnering at this early stage is a tremendous opportunity-- not only for BOXA project but for the entire crypto space. There is no doubt that decentralized finance and blockchain technology will be part of our future, and we believe that there is a lot of utility crypto can bring to the world. We hope that there will be more companies willing to adopt the use of cryptocurrencies and to discover the utility behind the blockchain technology."

About BOXA Coin

Boxa is an ERC-20 token created on the Etherium network by a small group of investors and blockchain developers. A Deflationary token that forms part of the expanding BOXA ecosystem, using blockchain technology to derive new kinds of value and to apply it to increasingly better use.

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content

owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet, instead of being delivered through traditional terrestrial, satellite signal and cable television formats. Viva, your entertainment partner, provides subscribers access to the content they want anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection our customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi-platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA looks to license and deliver to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV

The aforementioned statement should be read in conjunction with the company's period filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

