WeWay Users to Benefits From Generous 61% APY Staking Service

DUBAI, UAE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeWay, the unique entertainment ecosystem powered by blockchain technology, announces a new crypto staking service. In partnership with the COINSBIT exchange, WeWay users will be empowered with the ability to generate a passive income of up to 61% APY by staking the native $WWY token.

Headquartered in Dubai, WeWay is a high-tech ecosystem operating on the blockchain and leveraging the unique benefits of NFTs to allow content makers and influencers to maximize their creative power. Since its launch earlier this year, the project has gained high popularity among bloggers, with a combined audience size of over 10 million.

WeWay launches three staking pools on the COINSBIT cryptocurrency exchange, where users can stake the native $WWY token. All pools come with different staking periods, offering more rewards for a longer commitment. For example, while the MICRO pool provides a 4% return (49% APY) after 30 days, the MACRO pool with the longest maturity nets users 15% gains (61% APY) after 90 days. The project also offers the opportunity to test its staking feature on COINSBIT with a short, 7-day trial period via the NANO pool that features a 0.65% yield (34% APY) after maturity.

From April 13th, 2022, clients will be able to stake between 3,000 to 200,000 $WWY on COINSBIT and receive compounded interest based on the pool they have chosen for earning a passive income. Furthermore, the project will randomly reward three out of the first 30 users with cash bonuses as part of a limited-time promotion.

In addition to the generous staking APYs, the $WWY token offers a multitude of benefits for holders. The project's native cryptocurrency features numerous use-cases, from functioning as the medium of exchange on the NFT marketplace to monetizing engagement between content creators and their loyal fans. Since its launch in January, $WWY has been listed on three different exchanges (PancakeSwap V2, COINSBIT, Tidex), the next step is a new listing on the MEXC platform. In addition to the team's efforts, the active work and dedication of the project's loyal community enabled $WWY's trading volume to feature a continuously growing trading volume .

At the same time, the WeWay team has reached significant milestones in 2022. The project launched its full-fledged NFT ecosystem that enables popular bloggers, athletes, artists, and celebrities to monetize their content and creativity via non-fungible tokens on the platform. Moreover, by creating unique experiences, creators can maximize engagement and reward their followers by giving them the chance to write scripts, voice characters, and participate in filming with superstar influencers.

In the future, the project will expand its fast-growing ecosystem into a metaverse called WeWay City. In the meantime, it will introduce a wide range of new products, such as the music platform WeMusic, the tokenized motion picture solution WeMovies, and the EdTech WeEducation service. Furthermore, WeWay will make its entry into the DeFi and blockchain gaming sectors via the WeFinance and the Play-to-Earn-based WeGames products.

