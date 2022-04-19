Hodo Launches the All-Day Egg Scramble Nationally

The First Ready-to-eat Scrambled Egg, Made From Plants

An exceptionally protein-rich egg-alternative, from clean plant-protein leader Hodo

OAKLAND, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing a market gap and consumer demand for an egg-alternative that is delicious, high-protein, minimally processed, and conveniently ready-made, Hodo introduces the breakthrough Vegan All-Day Egg Scramble . In honor of Earth Day, Hodo's latest innovation is made from plants, with whole ingredients and artisan methods for true egg-y flavor, texture, and best-in-class nutrient density. Hodo's plant-based egg not only tastes like scrambled eggs, it has as much protein as a chicken egg, zero cholesterol, 30% more protein than the largest egg-alt player in the market, and is also high in fiber, calcium, and iron.

Hodo is an established, key player in building a more sustainable food system. For nearly two decades, Hodo has replaced approximately 3,000 tons of animal proteins each year. The primary ingredient of the All-Day Egg Scramble is the most prolific legume on the planet - soybeans - and Hodo uses only North American grown, organic, and non-GMO soybeans. True to Hodo's mission, the All-Day Egg Scramble helps to address the environmental impacts of our food system and climate change, while meeting the high expectations of consumers who just want to eat tasty food that is healthy and humane.

Hodo's plant-protein is ready for breakfast and beyond. As a convenient, ready-to-eat, no-cook substitute for animal eggs, the All-Day Egg Scramble makes delicious comfort meals right out of the package. It's fluffy, soft, and sunny, with a true egg-y flavor. Top your toast, bundle up in a burrito, or stir fry with rice. It mimics the flavor of eggs wonderfully straight from the microwave. Just heat and eat, right out of the clean-label package.

"The All-Day Egg Scramble is a twist on a Hodo bestseller from our early days at farmers' markets, reflecting the wholesome craveability and convenience of this plant-protein egg alternative," says Hodo Founder and CEO Minh Tsai. "Hodo's Egg Scramble tastes like eggs and is made of clean, whole plant-based ingredients: true to Hodo's farmers' market roots in deliciousness, health, and convenience."

Plant-based eggs were the fastest-growing plant-based category in 2021, with 42% dollar sales growth, while conventional egg sales declined by 4%. In the past three years, plant-based egg dollar sales have grown more than 1,000%, according to the Plant Based Foods Association.

Hodo's new All-Day Egg Scramble will launch at 1,500 stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market and Natural Grocers, with more grocery chains bringing it on in the coming months. The All-Day Egg Scramble will also be available for foodservice.

About Hodo

Hodo is an award-winning, innovative, and artisan plant-based protein company. Hodo's plant-based meat- and egg-alternative foods and tofu are made with organic, non-GMO soybeans and are protein-rich, nutrient-dense, gluten-free, and vegan (of course). Featuring bold, global flavors in convenient, ready-to-eat formats, Hodo is tasty right out of the box.

Every day, we are building a more environmentally sustainable food system. Beginning with one farmer's market stand and growing to serve stores and restaurants nationwide, Hodo is committed to organic, whole ingredients and crafting better-for-you plant-based foods that are always delicious.

Retail

Hodo is a leading brand at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Target, Publix, Albertsons Safeway, and independent natural grocery stores. Hodo is also available through meal kits and grocery delivery such as Sunbasket and Imperfect Foods.

Foodservice

Hodo supplies ingredient-driven foodservice partners such as Chipotle (the Sofritas), sweetgreen, corporate campus restaurants from Google to Facebook, and Michelin-starred restaurants such as Daniel and Single Thread.

For more information, visit www.hodofoods.com .

— Standout Fast Facts —

Made with North American grown organic soybeans.

Simple and clean-ingredient plant-based egg alternative.

Protein-rich in the egg-alternative, plant-based egg category: 12 grams of protein

As per the FDA: Excellent source of protein. Good source of calcium, iron, and fiber.

Rooted in traditional, artisanal methods yet innovative & convenient. Ready-to-heat and serve, no scrambling needed.

Minimally processed soy products may reduce the risk of a range of health problems, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, coronary heart disease, some cancers as well as improve bone health.

Health-boosting, immune-boosting spices include turmeric, garlic, cumin, paprika.

Media Contact: press@hodofoods.com

