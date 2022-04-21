Credova joins AvantLink Affiliate Network

BOZEMAN, Mont., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credova announces a new affiliate program for merchants who participate on AvantLink. Credova is in a unique position to facilitate retail sales for outdoor recreation, home, farm, and ranch merchants who utilize AvantLink and similar affiliate platforms. AvantLink merchant advertisers are able to take advantage of Credova's resonance within their demographic base, driving traffic to merchants' websites, and thus facilitating transactions.

Credova is the leading outdoor recreation point-of-sale financing platform providing buy now, pay later solutions to merchants operating both brick and mortar retail locations as well as through an integrated API eCommerce solution.

Avantlink merchants are also able to gain access to Credova's no code buy now, pay later option set to launch mid-2022. Adoption has been fast paced through Avantlink, with merchants like Pelican Products, Brownells, Sportsman's Warehouse, KUIU, and more, all participating.

"Providing no-code options and a compelling platform that can facilitate retail sales for enterprise level accounts, has resulted in significant positive growth traction," states Dusty Wunderlich, Credova CEO.

Jay Burke, Director of Marketing at AvantLink, had this say of Credova launching on the platform. "We are thrilled to have an online consumer service like, Credova, now available to our strong list of outdoor brands. The buy now, pay later solution is very popular right now, so without a doubt our brands will be eager to get busy with Credova.

About Credova: Credova is the leading outdoor recreation point-of-sale financing platform providing buy now, pay later solutions to merchants operating both brick and mortar retail locations as well as through an integrated API eCommerce solution. Through the Credova platform and integrated API solution, consumers gain access to multiple financing solutions for their purchases, allowing them to buy now and pay over time.

About AvantLink: AvantLink's performance marketing approach is simple, grow your business through quality partnerships. Our three networks feature category-leading advertising brands that are all backed by thousands of accomplished affiliate partners.

Media Contact:

Emily Paul

marketing@credova.com

