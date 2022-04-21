Holland Partner Group Appoints Craig Parker to CEO, Hires Matt Eilen as COO and Promotes Tom Warren to President of Holland Development

VANCOUVER, Wash. and LONG BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Partner Group (HPG), a fully integrated real estate investment company, announced Craig Parker as its new CEO effective January 1, 2022, and welcomed seasoned finance and real estate executive Matt Eilen as chief operating officer (COO) on April 11, 2022. Clyde Holland, HPG's former CEO, now serves as the company's executive chairman. The company has also promoted Tom Warren to president of Holland Development, the company's residential and mixed-use urban infill division.

As CEO, Parker will lead HPG's mission to create unique, vibrant and engaging communities throughout the Western United States. Parker joined HPG in 2017 and most recently served as the company's chief operating officer. During his time at Holland, he has overseen the delivery of more the 7,000 units and sales transactions valued at over $3 billion. With more than 20 years in design, engineering and construction, he brings diverse experiences, including managing a $5 billion portfolio of projects across Asia, negotiating multi-billion dollar construction contracts and execution expertise across multiple asset classes, from single-family homes and hotels to liquefied natural gas plants and theme parks.

"I'm honored to serve as the new CEO of Holland Partner Group," said Parker. "The opportunity to build on the company's success and continue to create exceptional, world-class communities is incredible."

Eilen joins HPG as COO and brings tremendous experience and passion for real estate and finance to the company. He brings over 15 years of real estate experience to the Holland team. Recently, Eilen served as the Senior Vice President of Finance and Analytics at AIR Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates apartment communities. At AIR Communities, he was responsible for Financial Operations and Analytics for an operating portfolio of 30,000+ apartment homes. He will play an integral role in designing, implementing, and overseeing business operations and establishing strategies to foster HPG's culture and vision for growth.

Warren, Holland Development's new president, has been with HPG for 20+ years. He has been directly responsible for completing over 12,000 units in 42 projects and amassing a total transaction volume of more than $7.5 billion since he joined HPG in launching Holland Development in 2001. For much of the past 15 years, Warren has dedicated his expertise to cultivating teams in Southern California. In the past 3 years, he has expanded his role to lead Holland's development teams in Denver and Portland. Warren oversight is now be extended to include the company's remaining development teams. With a successful track record of mentoring talent across multiple regions, Warren will thrive as president overseeing the company's Development Operations.

Founded in 2000, Holland Partner Group (HPG) is a fully integrated real estate investment company developing high-quality investment properties in the Western United States with expertise in development, construction, acquisition, redevelopment and property management. HPG creates sustainable, socially connected and vibrant communities to work, live and enjoy life. The company's seasoned 750-plus member team creates innovative, quality, and value-driven residential and commercial projects, championing every phase of development and construction of its mixed-use properties, including residential, office, parking garages and retail assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., HPG has offices in Denver, Seattle, Southern California and Northern California. For more information, visit www.hollandpartnergroup.com .

