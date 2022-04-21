IDEG HIRES INDUSTRY VETERANS TO DRIVE INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT INTO DIGITAL ASSETS

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEG Asset Management Limited (IDEG), a professional digital asset manager and member of CTH Group, announced today the appointments of two senior executives to lead the investment process and institutional sales of the firm's TIMES suite of digital asset products.

Kevin Loo joins IDEG as Head of Investment Insights. He will oversee the firm's institutional asset management activities, leveraging his deep industry contacts and over two decades of experience across traditional finance and digital assets. During his career, he has held senior investment roles with PIMCO, Fidelity International, and BNP Paribas and has served as a mentor to the Hong Kong Cyberport Incubator Programme.

Gigi Luk joins the firm as Managing Partner, Investment. She will be advising institutional clients including banks, asset managers, wealth managers, family offices, pensions, and sovereigns investing into digital assets and blockchain venture capital, including sustainable crypto mining. She joins from MCP Alternative Asset Partners having previously held senior roles with SPARX, UBS, and Vision Investment Management.

Earlier this month, IDEG announced the appointment of Markus Thielen as Head of Portfolio Management and Deputy CIO, as the firm continues to grow its investment team to support the growing number of funds it is launching on its platform. In April it has already added Ethereum, Luna, and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) funds to its TIMES thematic product shelf.

The TIMES suite of products offers qualifying investors compliant, secure, and professionally managed exposure to digital assets through a mix of thematic strategies with varying risk profiles that spans Tracking, Interest, Mining, Yield Earning, and Structured product strategies.

IDEG is a digital asset-only asset management group of companies.

IDEG Asset Management Limited is IDEG Group's offshore fund manager, a BVI Approved Manager licensed with the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission. IDEG Asset Management Limited acts as investment manager to various products in the T-I-M-E-S product shelf.

IDEG has pioneered a multi-strategy thematic product shelf, T-I-M-E-S, allowing accredited and institutional investors to access digital asset market opportunities with varying risk exposure. T-I-M-E-S includes actively managed Tracking products; Interest earning products; Mining backed products; Earnings products with exposure to DeFi strategies; and Structured solutions that are tailored to the needs of the investor.

In 2019, IDEG launched Asia's first Bitcoin Trust and the Atlas Mining Trust. Unlike passively managed funds and trusts, Asia Bitcoin Trust I is an enhanced Bitcoin trust, which seeks to improve returns by using active management by applying a range of hedging and arbitrage strategies to enhance returns for the investors while effectively controlling the risk of drawdowns. The funds are open only to qualifying investors.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER: No interests in securities are being offered by virtue of this press release. None of these securities have been registered for public offering with any securities regulator in any jurisdiction and are not available for retail or public subscription. Digital assets investing involves significant risk and a potential for total loss of capital. You are advised to seek independent professional financial and legal advice. Regulatory status is not an endorsement by any regulator. No regulator has approved or endorsed this publication.

