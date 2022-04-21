Isabella Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings

Solid start to 2022 with net income of $4.7 million

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has released solid earnings results for the first quarter of 2022. The Corporation reported net income of $4.7 million and earnings per common share of $0.63.

First quarter 2022 highlights include:

Net interest income improved, compared to first quarter 2021, as interest expense declined 39%.

Credit quality remained strong, with nonperforming loans representing only 0.06% of gross loans.

Deposits grew $53.8 million , or 3.1% compared to December 31, 2021, largely driven by new customer accounts.

Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $0.27 per share, with an annualized dividend yield of 4.18%, as of March 31, 2022.

"We have started the year with solid financial results for the first quarter," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "As we look ahead, there are concerns about the impact inflation and events in other parts of the world may have on the financial services industry. However, as the Federal Reserve considers additional interest rate hikes throughout 2022 and beyond, we expect the yield on loans and investments to rise, enhancing the Bank's net interest margin.

"Amidst this uncertainty, our longstanding focus remains the same - invest in our communities, and in advanced technology that enhances the customer experience while actively pursuing strategies that reward our shareholders with an attractive dividend," Evans added.

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the first quarter 2022 was $4.7 million, compared to $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, largely as the result of changes in loan provision and mortgage originations, as described below.

Net interest income: Net interest income for first quarter 2022 increased $278,000 compared to the same period in 2021. While interest income declined $528,000 due to low interest rates and a decrease in the Paycheck Protection Program fee income, interest expense also decreased $806,000, or 38.6%, largely due to a reduction in higher-cost borrowings over the last year. During the first quarter, a $37,000 provision for loan losses expense was recorded, compared to a $523,000 provision reversal in the first quarter 2021 as our initial concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the onset of the pandemic did not materialize.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income increased $15,000 during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. A $514,000 increase in service charges and fees nearly offset a $521,000 reduction in gain on sale of loans as residential mortgage originations declined by over 60%. Noninterest expenses for the first quarter increased $503,000, as a result of increased compensation and professional services as well as donations and community relations expenses as charitable organizations resumed activities and events.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.86% for the first quarter of 2022, flat with the fourth quarter of 2021 and down from 2.98% compared to the same period in 2021. As rates began to decline in 2020, the implementation of strategic programs focused on improving the net yield, which included enhanced loan pricing and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits as funding sources, helped to minimize further declines in our net interest margin. If rates rise as expected, margin improvement is likely.

Balance Sheet

Assets: The Corporation had $2.1 billion in total assets and $2.8 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $275.6 million and $501.8 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of March 31, 2022 total $1.2 billion. During the first quarter, gross loans declined $82.7 million, largely driven by a $72 million reduction in advances to mortgage brokers, which is included within the commercial loan portfolio.

Deposits: Total deposits climbed to $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $53.8 million, or 3.1%, since December 31, 2021. Growth in the first quarter is largely the result of new customer accounts.

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.74%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.83% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.56%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the first quarter of 2022, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $25.85 as of March 31, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.18%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



March 31

2022

December 31

2021 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents





Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 18,611

$ 25,563 Interest bearing balances due from banks 142,575

79,767 Total cash and cash equivalents 161,186

105,330 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 544,919

490,601 Mortgage loans available-for-sale 969

1,735 Loans





Commercial 727,614

807,439 Agricultural 88,169

93,955 Residential real estate 328,559

326,361 Consumer 74,029

73,282 Gross loans 1,218,371

1,301,037 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 9,204

9,103 Net loans 1,209,167

1,291,934 Premises and equipment 24,339

24,419 Corporate owned life insurance policies 32,341

32,472 Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,095

17,383 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,298

48,302 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 24,619

19,982 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,060,933

$ 2,032,158 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits





Noninterest bearing $ 461,473

$ 448,352 Interest bearing demand deposits 387,187

364,563 Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 843,341

818,841 Certificates of deposit over $250 72,160

78,583 Total deposits 1,764,161

1,710,339 Borrowed funds





Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 51,353

50,162 FHLB advances 10,000

20,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,181

29,158 Total borrowed funds 90,534

99,320 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 10,396

11,451 Total liabilities 1,865,091

1,821,110 Shareholders' equity





Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding

7,542,758 shares (including 111,482 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 and

7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 129,189

129,052 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 4,691

4,545 Retained earnings 78,295

75,592 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (16,333)

1,859 Total shareholders' equity 195,842

211,048 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,060,933

$ 2,032,158

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31

2022

2021 Interest income





Loans, including fees $ 12,378

$ 13,097 Available-for-sale securities





Taxable 1,615

1,165 Nontaxable 660

865 Federal funds sold and other 109

163 Total interest income 14,762

15,290 Interest expense





Deposits 936

1,668 Borrowings





Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 9

16 FHLB advances 72

405 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 266

— Total interest expense 1,283

2,089 Net interest income 13,479

13,201 Provision for loan losses 37

(523) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,442

13,724 Noninterest income





Service charges and fees 2,209

1,695 Wealth management fees 754

696 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 224

745 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 210

186 Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies 52

146 Other 98

64 Total noninterest income 3,547

3,532 Noninterest expenses





Compensation and benefits 6,074

5,877 Furniture and equipment 1,450

1,373 Occupancy 966

945 Other 2,830

2,622 Total noninterest expenses 11,320

10,817 Income before federal income tax expense 5,669

6,439 Federal income tax expense 935

1,041 NET INCOME $ 4,734

$ 5,398 Earnings per common share





Basic $ 0.63

$ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.62

$ 0.67 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.27

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans $ 1,235,788

$ 12,378

4.01 %

$ 1,201,693

$ 13,097

4.36 % Taxable investment securities 421,503

1,615

1.53 %

190,450

1,165

2.45 % Nontaxable investment securities 101,604

920

3.62 %

131,850

1,194

3.62 % Fed funds sold 3

—

0.06 %

2

—

0.01 % Other 163,353

109

0.27 %

295,104

163

0.22 % Total earning assets 1,922,251

15,022

3.13 %

1,819,099

15,619

3.43 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for loan losses (9,128)









(9,833)







Cash and demand deposits due from banks 26,839









28,944







Premises and equipment 24,461









25,151







Accrued income and other assets 102,805









113,101







Total assets $ 2,067,228









$ 1,976,462































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 383,474

$ 50

0.05 %

$ 315,189

$ 77

0.10 % Savings deposits 615,335

159

0.10 %

531,302

149

0.11 % Time deposits 290,146

727

1.00 %

367,892

1,442

1.57 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 49,058

9

0.07 %

54,145

16

0.12 % FHLB advances 14,889

72

1.93 %

90,000

405

1.80 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,166

266

3.65 %

—

—

— % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,382,068

1,283

0.37 %

1,358,528

2,089

0.62 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 458,343









383,189







Other 16,898









13,910







Shareholders' equity 209,919









220,835







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,067,228









$ 1,976,462







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 13,739









$ 13,530



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)







2.86 %









2.98 %

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31

2022

March 31

2021

March 31

2020 PER SHARE









Basic earnings $ 0.63

$ 0.68

$ 0.39 Diluted earnings $ 0.62

$ 0.67

$ 0.38 Dividends $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27 Tangible book value $ 19.56

$ 21.35

$ 21.10 Quoted market value









High $ 26.00

$ 22.50

$ 24.50 Low $ 24.50

$ 19.45

$ 16.00 Close (1) $ 25.85

$ 21.75

$ 18.00 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,542,758

7,958,883

7,921,291 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,533,711

7,969,462

7,892,421 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,639,688

8,088,524

8,055,607 PERFORMANCE RATIOS









Return on average total assets 0.92 %

1.09 %

0.68 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.02 %

9.78 %

5.68 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.72 %

12.53 %

7.35 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 2.86 %

2.98 %

2.98 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)









Loans sold with servicing retained $ 275,556

$ 298,514

$ 257,285 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 501,829

$ 454,459

$ 359,968 Total assets under management $ 2,838,318

$ 2,768,405

$ 2,433,157 ASSET QUALITY (1)









Nonaccrual status loans $ 747

$ 4,532

$ 6,913 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 22,335

$ 28,947

$ 20,228 Foreclosed assets $ 187

$ 384

$ 564 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (64)

$ (50)

$ 30 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.06 %

0.38 %

0.59 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 %

0.26 %

0.43 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.76 %

0.78 %

0.74 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)









Shareholders' equity to assets 9.50 %

10.83 %

11.87 % Tier 1 leverage 8.12 %

8.56 %

9.09 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.83 %

13.77 %

12.72 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.83 %

13.77 %

12.72 % Total risk-based capital 15.84 %

14.54 %

13.41 %

(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



March 31

2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021

June 30

2021

March 31

2021 Commercial $ 727,614

$ 807,439

$ 757,993

$ 723,888

$ 725,540 Agricultural 88,169

93,955

93,782

95,197

91,629 Residential real estate 328,559

326,361

321,620

312,567

305,909 Consumer 74,029

73,282

75,163

75,011

72,840 Gross loans $ 1,218,371

$ 1,301,037

$ 1,248,558

$ 1,206,663

$ 1,195,918



March 31

2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021

June 30

2021

March 31

2021 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 461,473

$ 448,352

$ 430,950

$ 428,410

$ 404,710 Interest bearing demand deposits 387,187

364,563

374,137

326,971

328,440 Savings deposits 635,195

596,662

572,136

549,134

555,688 Certificates of deposit 279,708

297,696

312,027

326,214

331,413 Brokered certificates of deposit —

—

—

—

14,029 Internet certificates of deposit 598

3,066

3,066

5,777

9,301 Total deposits $ 1,764,161

$ 1,710,339

$ 1,692,316

$ 1,636,506

$ 1,643,581



March 31

2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021

June 30

2021

March 31

2021 U.S. Treasury $ 218,268

$ 209,703

$ 192,069

$ 132,593

$ 29,371 States and political subdivisions 114,015

121,205

128,689

130,960

140,329 Auction rate money market preferred 2,867

3,242

3,246

3,260

3,224 Mortgage-backed securities 49,578

56,148

62,030

68,155

75,835 Collateralized mortgage obligations 152,441

92,301

100,767

109,294

116,865 Corporate 7,750

8,002

7,583

4,192

1,700 Available-for-sale securities, at

fair value $ 544,919

$ 490,601

$ 494,384

$ 448,454

$ 367,324



March 31

2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021

June 30

2021

March 31

2021 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase without stated maturity dates $ 51,353

$ 50,162

$ 67,519

$ 62,274

$ 51,967 FHLB advances 10,000

20,000

60,000

70,000

90,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

issuance costs 29,181

29,158

29,136

29,121

— Total borrowed funds $ 90,534

$ 99,320

$ 156,655

$ 161,395

$ 141,967

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31

2022

2021 Service charges and fees





ATM and debit card fees $ 1,093

$ 999 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 609

436 Net OMSR income (loss) 264

(32) Freddie Mac servicing fee 171

214 Other fees for customer services 72

78 Total service charges and fees 2,209

1,695 Wealth management fees 754

696 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 224

745 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 210

186 Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies 52

146 Other 98

64 Total noninterest income $ 3,547

$ 3,532



Three Months Ended March 31

2022

2021 Compensation and benefits $ 6,074

$ 5,877 Furniture and equipment 1,450

1,373 Occupancy 966

945 Other





Audit, consulting, and legal fees 549

436 ATM and debit card fees 434

417 Donations and community relations 287

146 Marketing costs 239

209 Memberships and subscriptions 217

211 Director fees 201

159 Loan underwriting fees 182

190 FDIC insurance premiums 125

231 All other 596

623 Total other noninterest expenses 2,830

2,622 Total noninterest expenses $ 11,320

$ 10,817

