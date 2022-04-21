Silicon Valley Benefits Strategy Expert Joins Nava Benefits

Rick Livesay brings over 25 years of healthcare experience to the company; bolsters Nava's San Francisco presence

NEW YORK , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Benefits , a modern healthcare benefits brokerage leveraging technology and benefits innovation, welcomes benefits strategy leader Rick Livesay as Partner. Rick's appointment strengthens Nava's presence in Northern California as well as doubles down on Nava's commitment to bring benefits innovation to employers of any size. Rick will leverage his expansive healthcare experience to continue his track record of delivering for his clients, no matter what.

"Rick is an incredible relationship builder and a tireless advocate for his clients," said Joe Donovan, Nava's Chief Revenue Officer. "Rick's background in building unique, cost-effective health plans for his clients makes him a perfect fit at Nava. His experience working with some of today's largest and most innovative employers aligns with our goal of bringing a cutting-edge playbook to small and mid-sized employers."

Rick joins Nava with more than two decades of healthcare- and benefits-centric experience spanning pharma, healthcare delivery systems, managed health care, plan design, and consulting. Most recently, he served as a Business Consultant at Sequoia Consulting Group where he provided benefits expertise to employer groups of all sizes, with a focus on high-growth technology companies. Previously, he held benefits consulting and sales positions at Collective Health, Aon, and Stratford 360 (acquired by Aon), as well as several management roles in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. Rick has extensive experience with self-funded employers and serves as a relentless advocate for his HR leader clients, stopping at nothing to help them sleep better at night.

Rick Livesay adds: "I've spent my entire career working to fix healthcare from the business side. Traditional brokerage has been stuck overpromising in finalist meetings while ultimately underdelivering on client outcomes. I was drawn to Nava's product vision and employer-aligned consulting approach, which work to eliminate the noise of everyday, basic inquiries that take up an overwhelming amount of HR's time. Nava delivers a benefits experience that doesn't just benefit the employee; it's amplified throughout the whole organization. Combined with Nava's active Benefits Advisory Board, I can finally empower my clients with the strategy, insights, and benefits innovation they didn't have access to before."

