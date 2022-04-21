Trial Lawyers Ben Martin, Laura Baughman Named to D Magazine's 'Best' List

Repeat honors for nationally respected pair for mass torts, multidistrict litigation

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When asked by D Magazine researchers to identify the very best trial lawyers in North Texas for mass torts and multidistrict litigation – the ones they'd turn to for their most important lawsuits – peer lawyers in Texas recommended courtroom veterans Ben Martin and Laura Baughman.

The two founders of Dallas-based Martin Baughman law firm earned recognition on the 2022 Best Lawyers in Dallas list for their work on behalf of people injured by defective medical devices. They have represented patients harmed by IVC filters used to prevent blood clots, surgical staples, and transvaginal mesh, among other products involved in mass torts. The D Magazine honors are based on votes by peer lawyers and vetting by a blue-ribbon panel.

In addition to litigation involving medical device and pharmaceutical defects, Ms. Baughman and Mr. Martin have built a team of trial lawyers with specific expertise. They handle claims involving catastrophic vehicle accidents, oil field explosions, medical and hospital negligence, and a range of other causes of personal injury.

In 2019, Ms. Baughman and Mr. Martin secured the first verdict finding that the Cook IVC filter is defective and dangerous. In 2021, the firm won four verdicts – including record monetary damages – for victims of injuries and serious complications from defective Bard IVC filters. Following those verdicts, the team reached settlements on behalf of hundreds of plaintiffs who sued Bard.

Mr. Martin serves as co-lead counsel in national litigation involving the Cook and Argon IVC filters. In addition, he serves on the plaintiffs' steering committees in the national Cook, Bard, and Cordis MDLs and the Argon Judicial Council Coordinated Proceedings (JCCP).

Ms. Baughman has held leadership positions in a range of litigation including consumer class actions, toxic torts, and pharmaceutical and medical device litigation on behalf of individuals and public entities. She was co-lead counsel in two of the largest cases involving Proposition 65, a California law that permits private citizens to enforce certain environmental regulations on behalf of individuals and public entities.

Martin Baughman attorneys have helped thousands of victims of accidents and injuries caused by catastrophic vehicular and trucking accidents, oil field explosions, medical and hospital negligence, medical device and pharmaceutical design defects, and personal injuries caused by negligence and gross negligence. For more information, visit https://www.martinbaughman.com.

