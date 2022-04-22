American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology Wins 2022 Gold Circle Award for Excellence in Association Communications from ASAE

PARK RIDGE, Ill., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has been recognized by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) with a 2022 Gold Circle Award in the Digital Content category. The Gold Circle Awards competition is the premier association marketing, membership, and communications award program that recognizes excellence, innovation, and achievement in association/nonprofit marketing, membership, and communications campaigns and activities.

This year's competition received more than 200 entries across 15 categories, including convention/meeting campaigns, member retention campaigns, print magazines, and video.

ASAE recognized AANA for their podcast, "Moving the Needle," launched in 2021.

Like all medical professionals practicing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) are experiencing the most disruptive time in the history of healthcare. The AANA "Moving the Needle" podcast connected AANA members with knowledge from industry leaders and experts to help CRNAs thrive in this new normal. The podcast is currently hosted by AANA President Dina Velocci, DNP, CRNA, APRN, and continues to explore advocacy and industry topics.

"As the leading organization representing CRNAs, AANA is committed to shaping the debate on important healthcare issues and ensuring that our members have the latest information and knowledge necessary to deliver quality anesthesia services to their patients," said Velocci. "'Moving the Needle' illustrates the commitment of the association to its members and the profession. We are honored to be recognized by ASAE."

Entries for the Gold Circle Awards competition are judged consistently in each category based on criteria established by the ASAE Gold Circle Award Committee for excellence in association marketing, membership, and communications programs.

"I am thrilled to congratulate the 2022 ASAE Gold Circle Award winners. ASAE's Gold Circle Award recognizes the unique position of associations in the marketing and communications landscape," said Kerri L. McGovern, MPP, CAE, chair of the Gold Circle Awards Committee. "By celebrating excellence in the field, the Gold Circle Awards highlights the creativity and innovation that association executives bring to the table and the results of which positively impact associations and its members. This year's award winners embody what it means to be thoughtful, creative, and goal-driven."

For more information on the winners, visit Gold Circle Awards. To learn more about ASAE, visit asaecenter.org

