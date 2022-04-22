Five Iron Golf Takes on the Upper East Side

The company's fourth New York City location to offer 11,000 square feet of golf, entertainment, food, drinks, events, and more to Uptowners

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Iron Golf , the nation's leading indoor golf and entertainment experience, has signed a lease at 1681 Third Ave, on the Upper East Side of New York City. Encompassing approximately 11,000 square feet in the lower level of The Kent, a newly constructed, luxury residential tower, Five Iron Golf UES joins three existing Manhattan locations in Flatiron, Financial District, and Herald Square, as well as an additional site currently under development in Long Island City, Queens.

Five Iron Golf Seattle (PRNewswire)

"We were drawn to the Upper East Side because we closely identify with the sense of community so strongly represented there", said Five Iron Golf's Co-Founder and CEO, Jared Solomon. "Many Five Iron members and frequenters call the Upper East Side home, and we look forward to continuing our mission of making golf accessible and delivering dynamic, entertaining, and inclusive experiences in another vibrant New York City neighborhood."

The new uptown spot will host 9 custom-built golf simulators, featuring multiple high-speed cameras to capture every angle of the golf swing, and, in addition, will offer complimentary top-of-the-line equipment, custom club fitting at The Fitting Lab — a Golf Digest Top 100 Clubfitter — widescreen TVs, leisure games, a full-service restaurant and bar serving creatively curated and seasonal fare, league play, private lessons, clinics and social events.

Five Iron Golf UES is projected to open late 2022.

For more information, visit Five Iron's website or follow along on Instagram , Facebook , or Twitter .

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines a unique mixture of golf and entertainment with a community-focused vision of making the game more inclusive and accessible. Founded in 2017, Five Iron Golf has since expanded from New York to 12 total locations across eight cities from coast to coast, bringing a reputation for turning traditional golf on its head, celebrating the unconventional, and energizing communities through accessible and enjoyable golf experiences.

About The Fitting Lab

The Fitting Lab , brought to you by Five Iron Golf, is a custom club-fitting company with locations

in eight cities nationwide. The Fitting Lab's mission is to help players of all skill levels understand how their equipment choices affect their game and how new equipment can impact their performance. Services include custom fittings, repair services, and personalization. More information on The Fitting Lab is available on The Fitting Lab's website.

Five Iron Golf Media Contact

Danielle Kindelmann

Director of Marketing & PR

P: 631-252-1208

E: danielle.kindelmann@fiveirongolf.com

(PRNewsfoto/Five Iron Golf) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Five Iron Golf