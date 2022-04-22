InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Machine for Oil Pans & Pickup Tubes (MTX-146)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional mechanic and I thought there could be a time-saving way to thoroughly clean out an engine oil pan and oil pickup tube," said an inventor, from Pensacola, Fla., "so I invented the ENGINE CLEANING MACHINE. My design eliminates the need to remove the oil pan from the engine."

The invention provides an efficient way to clean an engine oil pan and oil pickup tube. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional cleaning methods. As a result, it ensures that bad oil, dirt and sludge are properly removed and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for automotive technicians and automotive service facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

