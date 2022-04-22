JBM® Current Listings Surpasses $1.5 Billion in Multifamily

St. Petersburg, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors continues their domination of the Florida multifamily market. They currently have 19 listings either under contract, available, or coming soon – for a total volume of $1.57 billion and 4,143 total units.

Notable listings include:

Southwest Florida

  • The Pearl Founders Square (coming soon) – 400 units – 2022 built Class A+ merchant development – Naples, FL
  • BOLD Lofts (coming soon) – 98 units – 2019 built Class A structured parking community in downtown – Sarasota, FL
  • Vive (available) – 288 units – 2021 built Class A – Fort Myers, FL
  • Charlotte Commons (available) – 264 units – 2022 built Class A merchant development – Port Charlotte, FL
  • ShoreView (available) – 216 units – 2021 built Class A waterfront community – Bradenton, FL
  • The Palms at Cape Coral (available, pre-leasing) – 280 units – 2022/2023 built Class A merchant development community – Cape Coral, FL
  • Alvista Golden Gate (available) – 200 units – 1988 built value-add opportunity – Naples, FL
  • Bear Creek (available) – 120 units – 1995 built fully affordable community – Naples, FL
  • The Point at Bella Grove (available) – 180 units – 2017 built Class A community – Sarasota, FL
  • The Bergamot Apartments on 780 (available) – 98 units – 2020 built Class A community – Sarasota, FL
  • Opus (under contract) – 63 units – 2000 built value-add opportunity – Naples, FL
  • Ridgelake (under contract) – 329 units – 2020 built Class A community – Sarasota, FL
  • The Reserve at Coconut Point (under contract) – 180 units – 2022 built Class A community – Estero, FL

Tampa/St. Petersburg

  • The Marquis of Tampa (available) – 357 units – 1998 built value-add opportunity with SFR-like features – Tampa, FL
  • The Park at Treviso (available) – 304 units – 1972 built value-add opportunity – St. Petersburg, FL

Central and North Florida

  • San Marco Village (under contract) – 106 units – 1973 built value-add opportunity – Jacksonville, FL
  • The Addison at Clermont (under contract) – 230 units – 2020 built Class A community – Clermont, FL

JBM® National Multifamily Brokerage Rankings

JBM® is ranked as the #1 Boutique Brokerage Firm in the U.S.A.

JBM® is ranked #2 Highest Average Sales Price Per Property in the U.S.A. (minimum 10 transactions)

JBM® is ranked #1 for market share in Southwest Florida (over 70% over the last 20+ years)

JBM® is ranked #14 Largest Broker by Sales Volume in the entire U.S.A.

