Kin Communications Leads Fundraising Campaign in Response to the Diabetes Crisis in Ukraine

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin"), a leading full-service investor relations agency, has joined forces with NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) ("NuGen M.D.''), a leader in needle-free drug delivery, to raise funds in order to purchase insulin to be administered and delivered with NuGen M.D's needle-free injection device also known as InsuJet™, to Ukrainian diabetics urgently in need of daily insulin injections to stay alive.

For a full translation of this press release in Ukrainian, click here .

A recent CNN1 article by Tasnim Ahmed, published March 18th, 2022, reported that although Ukraine has enough supply of insulin to last up to three months, access to additional insulin is limited and type 1 diabetics in high-conflict zones are being cut off from insulin supply. This supply is quickly dwindling.

Donate now on GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/dbbd3810

There are roughly 2.3 million people living with diabetes in Ukraine 2, many of whom are Type 1 diabetics that need multiple daily injections of insulin to survive. However, for those living in high-conflict areas of the country, access to life-saving insulin is limited or non-existent. Because insulin is a temperature-sensitive product, quick and safe transportation of the insulin is a top priority, making delivering the drug to areas of conflict a struggle.

Not only are life-saving medical supplies like insulin dwindling, but there is an urgent need as hospitals across Ukraine are under direct attack. There have been 72 attacks on healthcare establishments as Russia is targeting not only primary care centers, but also children's hospitals and maternity wards across the country in a "criminal campaign," reports Scott Pelley in a 60 Minutes special 3. The attacks, happening daily, have left many dead and even more injured, including health care professionals, patients, and visitors, further highlighting the atrocities and the need for medical support for the people of Ukraine.

In response to this immediate need, Kin Communications, NuGen M.D., Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), and Coldchain Technology Services are working together with Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU) to deliver NuGen's needle-free injection systems and insulin to areas affected by the conflict in Ukraine via Draganfly's Medical Response drones.

NuGen M.D's initial donation towards this initiative will be fifty InsuJetTM needle-free injection devices and 5,000 needle-free disposable syringes to be filled with insulin purchased from the funds of this campaign. Each device can be safely used 5,000 times, without the risk of needle-stick injury or cross contamination. NuGen M.D's InsuJet™ needle-free injection device is both Health Canada approved and holds a CE Mark.

Insulin has been sourced at a significantly reduced price through Coldchain Technology Services, LLC, to help those in need in Ukraine get access to insulin injections.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU) , a non-profit organization dedicated to providing aid to the people of Ukraine, will use Draganfly's Medical ResponseDrones to deliver NuGen's needle-free InsuJetTM injection device, filled with 10 milliliters of insulin to those high-conflict areas of Ukraine in dire and urgent need.

Kin's immediate goal is to raise $250,000 funding the initial emergency delivery of insulin and the InsuJetTM needle-free injection system, but we ask that you join us as we tirelessly aim to raise $5 million. There is an immediate and ongoing need to provide support to diabetics in Ukraine.

Mr. Arlen Hansen, President and CEO of Kin Communications, states, "There is little chance of survival for type 1 diabetics who do not have access to insulin and will most likely become silent casualties of war if they do not receive access to this life saving injectable medicine. Ukrainian refugees and the soldiers fighting for their lives and country urgently need the support of the investment community, media channels, social media influencers, diabetic celebrities, diabetes associations, journalists, and the North American population to donate or share this story of tragedy. As a diabetic with family, friends and business associates who suffer from diabetes, this is very dear to my heart, and I am honored to lead this very important initiative to save the lives of diabetics in Ukraine."

Insulin comes at a significant cost, which is why Kin hopes to provide ongoing support for diabetics in Ukraine who have already lost so much during this war. For $17.50 per day, enough insulin can be provided for one diabetic in need, while $520 provides enough insulin for one diabetic to inject themselves for one month.

We are also pleased to announce this initiative has garnered over $40,000 from friends, families and close contacts, which is more than 50% of what is required to begin delivering this emergency aid to those in need.

Those wishing to financially support this initiative to aid diabetics in urgent need of access to insulin in Ukraine can visit here to donate.

#ukraine #helpukraine #helpukrainenow #diabetes #t1d #type1diabetes #insulin

About Kin Communications

Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries including technology, mining, and life science. Our goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors and the media that begin with picking up the phone and starting a conversation. Our investor relations services include strategy, messaging, investor outreach, digital marketing, content creation, and more.

For more information about Kin Communications, please visit our website .

Twitter: .@KinComm

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kin-communications/

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen Medical Devices' principal business is the development and commercialization of innovative needle-free injection devices and systems for the administration of subcutaneous medication. It is developing products using needle-free drug delivery technology in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, anaphylaxis, severe migraine, erectile dysfunction, chronic anemia, neutropenia, autoimmune rheumatoid arthritis, growth and fertility hormone, psoriasis as well as DNA and conventional/pediatric vaccines. For More Information visit: www.nugenmd.com

For More Information visit: www.nugenmd.com

Twitter: @NuGenMD

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nugenmd/

Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include the Company's 2022 objectives of securing additional distribution and sales agreements, making submissions for regulatory approvals and capitalizing on additional market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

