Tate Tough Foundation Executive Director named National Spokesperson and Board Member

Announcing Partnerships with "Community Response and Mitigation" and "I Can Save a Life"

ATLANTA, Ga., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years ago today, on April 22, 2019, Tate Prezzano suffered life threatening injuries with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and shoulder in an attempted armed robbery while he was a student at the University of Georgia. One Year ago today on April 22, 2021, the trial for that crime began where jurors heard Tate's story regarding the now convicted attacker that attempted to take Tate's life.

The formation of the Tate Tough Foundation

Within days following Tate's discharge from the hospital, The Tate Tough Foundation was formed. "I didn't let him take anything from me that day, and I'm not going to let him take anything from me anytime soon," Tate said. A core mission of the Foundation is to expand safety and security awareness on college campuses, as well as other public areas.

Spokesperson and Board Member with Community Response and Mitigation and I Can Save a Life

The Tate Tough Foundation has partnered with Community Response & Mitigation, a company that designs products and strategies to save lives at the onset of an emergency, when every second counts. CR+M safety solutions are developed by first responders and include STOP THE BLEED® trauma control kits and other supplies that can quickly provide lifesaving hemorrhage control on premise, at the scene. This is particularly relevant to Tate as there was a bystander with a similar kit that saved his life at the scene of his incident.

Tate has accepted the role of "National Spokesperson" with Community Response and Mitigation. In addition, Tate has been appointed a Board Member with the company's non-profit division, "I Can Save a Life," who's mission is to teach hemorrhage control across the country and empower people to become "immediate responders" during an emergency.

"We are overwhelmed and humbled to join forces with the Tate Tough Foundation as we both share a unified mission to help save lives during a critical incident. Together we will raise awareness and develop smarter resources that will better prepare people and places for emergency situations." John Cheringal, CEO, Community Response and Mitigation.

"It is an honor and privilege for me personally, and through the Tate Tough Foundation, to support and participate in these incredibly meaningful organizations," Prezzano said. "These organizations are complementary to the core value of developing awareness and education to safety and security. Our groups will accomplish great things together".

