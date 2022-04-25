BetterLife Selects iPipeline® to Digitally Transform Its Business & Better Serve Future Generations

125-Year-Old Fraternal Benefit Society Plans to Employ the iPipeline Ecosystem to Improve Agent & Member Experiences—and Set a Foundation for Scalable Growth

EXTON, Pa. and MADISON, Wis., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline® announces that BetterLife, a life insurance company which has been serving individuals, families, and communities for more than a century, will harness the iPipeline technology ecosystem to digitize its business operations to meet its aggressive growth goals.

Madison, WI-based BetterLife was created in January 2021 following the merger of two member-owned fraternal benefit societies with a combined 200+ years of providing affordable life insurance to American families. The company's insurance product suite encompasses term life, universal life, whole life, final expense, and annuities.

BetterLife, licensed in 17 states, aims to increase its life insurance business in the next three to five years. The life insurance company has subscribed to iPipeline's end-to-end new business ecosystem for both agent-led and consumer-led transactions, which will help families not only acquire the right coverage but also do so more quickly and easily.

"To survive in today's marketplace, life insurance companies must embrace digitization and better position themselves to help those who want to protect their financial futures going forward," said Bill Hunter, Senior Vice President of Sales at iPipeline. "We're excited to extend our market-leading technology to the fraternal channel at a price point that is affordable and provides members with an improved process. With our end-to-end technology ecosystem and distribution network, BetterLife will be able to simplify its new business process and workflows across the organization, while providing an efficient and effortless digital experience that will help them open doors and grow efficiently."

The iPipeline team put together a fully configurable technology package for BetterLife streamlining the new business workflow, using the proven best practices screen, forms, and processing. The pre-configured solution comes with workflows optimized for the agent and distribution partners. All this leads to a cost-effective, fast, and efficient implementation. To learn more about how iPipeline's solutions work together to digitize and optimize life insurance and annuity business processes from start to finish, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com/customers/lifeannuities/.

"Today's members and agents want a quick, easy, and customer-friendly process, just like they experience everywhere else in their lives. To do this, we need to embark on a strategic digital transformation, which will digitize our processes, making them much faster, easier to use, and error- proof," said Dan Shinnick, CEO and Board Chair of BetterLife. "Following an extensive selection process, we chose iPipeline to be our partner in our digital transformation journey. iPipeline is recognized as an industry leader, and offered us the important ability to work with one vendor for the entire process—from quoting and illustrations to e-App, direct-to-consumer, automated underwriting, e-Delivery, and e-Signature."

Customers who purchase life insurance and other forms of financial protection from fraternal benefit societies, like BetterLife, become members with ownership stakes and governance rights in these organizations. Profits not required for operations, claim payments, and reserve maintenance are given back to their communities through volunteer work and philanthropic donations, or put toward member-exclusive benefits. Fraternal benefit societies are tax-exempt under Chapter 501(c)(8) of the Internal Revenue Code.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is building the end-to-end digitized ecosystem for the life insurance and wealth management industries, which will enable millions of uninsured or under-insured Americans to secure their financial futures as part of a holistic financial planning experience. The firm is working to optimize all application and processing workflows—from quote to commission—and consolidating them within one of the most expansive straight-through processing platforms, significantly reducing paper, saving time, and increasing premiums and placements for insurance agents. iPipeline is also committed to offering premier subscription-based tools to help financial institutions and advisors automate and digitize financial transactions, comply with regulations, and seamlessly incorporate life insurance and annuities into client accounts.

The iPipeline digital ecosystem incorporates one of the industry's largest data sets to enable advisors and agents to optimize their businesses. Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has facilitated 1.5 billion quote responses, $32 billion in savings on printing and mailing costs, the collection of 55 billion premiums, and the protection of 25 million lives. iPipeline operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500®, Fortune 500®, and the Russell 1000® indices. For more information, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com/ .

About BetterLife

Founded in 1897, BetterLife is a different kind of life insurance company. BetterLife is member-owned and offers reliable protection, friendly service, and knowledgeable guidance, all with you and your loved ones in mind. We are passionate about making a difference in our communities. Our mission is to help our members protect their families' financial futures, build better lives, and better their communities. For more information, please visit https://www.betterlifeins.com/.

