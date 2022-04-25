On April 25th and 26th, an NFT minting event for 'Whitelist' and 'Public' was held for two days.

METABORA, various special benefits will be provided for NFT holders of 'BIRDIE SHOT' in the future.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BORANETWORK (CEO Gyehan Song) announced that the first NFT based on Kakao Friends intellectual property rights in the casual golf game 'BIRDIE SHOT Enjoy & Earn' being developed by METABORA, a subsidiary of Kakao Games, will be published on BORA Portal for two days on April 25 and 26.

BORA 2.0 onboarding project 'BIRDIE SHOT', First NFT issue of Kakao Friends IP (PRNewswire)

First, on April 25th, 200 out of a total of 1,000 NFTs will be sold to the 'Whitelist' who are subject to pre-purchase. On the next day, the 26th, 800 NFTs will be sold to the 'Public', where anyone can purchase NFTs on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can purchase the NFT from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. (UTC +9) on the 25th and 26th for two days through the BORA Portal.

BORANETWORK will airdrop (gift) '1,000 tBORA' to one lucky winner when the sale of the prepared quantity ends. In addition, '200 tBORA' will be provided to holders who have more than three BIRDIE SHOT NFTs.

At the same time, METABORA plans to provide future character NFT holders with BIRDIE Token airdrop at game launch, Whitelist rights when issuing golf course NFT, Partnership benefits with Kakao VX, which is in the golf business.

'BIRDIE SHOT' is a blockchain game version of 'Friends Shot: Golf for All' that is being serviced in Korea. It is a casual golf game where you create your own golf team and compete against various players on golf courses around the world. Users can win the battle between users and acquire CON, the game currency, to exchange for tokens and create profits at the BORA Portal. They can make their characters into NFTs and trade them to enjoy the fun of 'Enjoy & Earn'.

In addition, the details about the game information and NFT minting event of 'BIRDIE SHOT' can be checked through the brand page and the BORA Portal website.

BIRDIE SHOT brand website: https://www.birdieshot.io/

BORA Portal website: https://boraportal.com/

