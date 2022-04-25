Congressional Medal of Honor Society Announces Passing of Medal of Honor Recipient Kenneth E. Stumpf

Earned Nation's Highest Award for Valor during the Vietnam War

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Society regretfully announces that Kenneth E. Stumpf, Medal of Honor recipient, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Tomah, Wisconsin, at age 77.

(PRNewsfoto/Congressional Medal of Honor Society) (PRNewswire)

On April 25, 1967, U.S. Army Spc. 4th Class Kenneth E. Stumpf was in Duc Pho, Vietnam, when his platoon came under heavy fire from well-fortified enemy bunkers. Three of his fellow servicemen were injured. Ignoring the fire that was concentrated on him, Stumpf left cover three times to carry each one back to friendly lines. He then organized the remaining men to neutralize two enemy bunkers. Stumpf took on a third bunker by himself, despite machine gun fire directed on him, enabling the success of the mission and preventing further loss of American soldiers.

For his actions that day, Stumpf was presented the Medal of Honor by President Lyndon B. Johnson on Sept. 19, 1968, in a White House ceremony.

Stumpf was born in Neenah, Wisconsin, on Sept. 28, 1944. He was drafted in 1965 from a factory job. He served three tours in Vietnam. In 1944, he retired from the Army as a Sergeant Major after 29 years of service.

When asked about his actions that day, Stumpf replied, "I've always said I didn't do anything above and beyond the call of duty. What I did was my duty. I had to do that… it was a responsibility that I had to my men."

He is survived by three children and numerous grandchildren. Burial arrangements are pending currently.

There are now 65 Medal of Honor recipients alive today.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor and its Recipients, inspiring Americans, and supporting the Recipients as they connect with communities across the country.

Chartered by Congress in 1958, its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. There are 65 living Recipients.

Learn more about the Medal of Honor and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's preservation, outreach and education initiatives at cmohs.org.

Contact: Kathleen Blomquist

kblomquist@cmohs.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Congressional Medal of Honor Society