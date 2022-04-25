Relevate Health Acquires ConneXion360

Enhancing the reach and effectiveness of HCP omnichannel precision messaging and engagement

CINCINNATI, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevate Health solidifies its position as the market leader in Healthcare Professional (HCP) omnichannel engagement with the acquisition of Dallas-based ConneXion360. With this acquisition, Relevate Health now provides its omnichannel solutions and agency services to more than 185 brands from 90 pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device manufacturers, as well as 24 hospital systems.

The addition of ConneXion360 expands the Relevate Health suite of HCP engagement marketing solutions for its clients with precision messaging at the point-of-care and point-of-prescribing and Key Account Messaging for 1:1 engagement, complemented by ConneXion360's National Broadcast capabilities and OnDemand platform for "non-personal" engagement. The combination enables Relevate Health's clients to gain access to difficult-to-reach health systems and HCPs via ConneXion360's industry-leading Treatment Perspectives Recruitment Network. These proven solutions will be integrated into Relevate Health's proprietary ElevatedRelevance℠ data platform to cultivate unique and actionable content, market selection, and Key Opinion Leader identification insights for its clients. Relevate Health's comprehensive suite of data-driven HCP Engagement solutions solves the last-mile challenge that many brands face in connecting their creative campaign to target HCP audiences. Relevate Health's digital activation services and marketing solutions plug into existing omnichannel infrastructure and spans the gamut from 1:1 to mass engagement.

"Bringing ConneXion360's 1:1 engagement, Key Account Messaging, immersive video, and national broadcast capabilities into the Relevate Health suite of products and technology offer new brand-building opportunities for our clients," said Relevate Health CEO Jeff Spanbauer. "Quite simply, it means more access to HCPs by the Reps, MSLs, and KAMs, richer opportunities to scale nationally using local data, and deeper omnichannel engagement. For clients seeking a digital-first omnichannel agency, we complement our highly differentiated engagement solutions with class-leading agency services, and digital activation capabilities that help our clients achieve their ambitious growth objectives."

Relevate Health delivers innovative, integrated HCP omnichannel engagement solutions that are configured to meet clients' specific market challenges. Its unmatched capabilities in "non-personal" promotion, immersive video, peer-to-peer engagement, field rep access, and field rep enablement make Relevate Health the premier marketing partner. Relevate Health delivers precision, segmented, and scalable engagement solutions that overcome the increasing HCP access hurdles.

"Relevate Health is known for its use of data and machine learning to create locally relevant messages that are scalable," said George Griffith, Co-Founder & CEO of ConneXion360. "By adding ConneXion360's Treatment Perspectives Recruitment Network and our portfolio of proprietary Treatment Perspectives National & Local HCP Message Engagement Solutions, we can engage target HCPs with more precision, personalization, and relevancy at both national & local levels. Our clients now have access to a single premier partner with a full suite of product-driven, data-based solutions that deliver proven brand growth and extraordinary ROI among previously hard-to-engage HCP audiences."

The acquisition of ConneXion360 marks the third transaction by Relevate Health since taking on funding from Denver-based private equity firm Mountaingate Capital in late 2020.

Relevate Health's comprehensive system of marketing solutions enables clients of all sizes to deploy a platform that fits their needs. With this acquisition, Relevate Health becomes a single omnichannel partner that addresses the full range of HCP engagement challenges, from 1:1 to National Broadcast, providing field personal as well as brand, digital, and medical leaders with solutions that change HCP's behavior and deliver benchmark beating ROI.

Relevate Health, founded in 2007, is an award-winning healthcare marketing agency for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device brands, recognized by MM&M, PM360, MedAdNews, and more. Learn more at www.RelevateHealth.com.

ConneXion360 is the leading Health System and HCP Recruitment Network that specializes in creating access for its clients to Health Care Professionals through its proprietary Treatment Perspectives Recruitment Network, National Broadcast platforms, and precision messaging at the point-of-care and the point-of-prescribing. Learn more at https://www.ConneXion360.com/.

Mountaingate Capital is a Denver-based private equity firm that specializes in building and empowering companies with strong growth potential and engaged leadership teams. Mountaingate has been honored for three consecutive years as one of the most founder-friendly private equity firms by Inc. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.Mountaingate.com.

