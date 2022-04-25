STRIDE TECH MEDICAL, INC. RELEASES INITIAL DATA COLLECTION RESULTS

BOULDER, Colo., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Tech Medical, Inc., (StrideTech) a manufacturer of walker attachments whose mission is to provide walker users with safe, confident use, prevent falls and collect data to share with users, caregivers, and families. StrideTech's patented product, StrideTech GO, uses embedded sensors to detect how the walker user is moving - haptic feedback helps people optimize their use and collects data to share with their doctors, PT/OT, families, and caregivers to help inform treatment and care.

"We are able to show significant progress in all areas of data collection and efficacy."

"When I joined StrideTech two years ago the need to achieve three mission critical tasks were highlighted as team goals: prove StrideTech GO works; prove we are able to measure walker use; demonstrate user behavior changes when StrideTech GO is attached to a walker" said George Douaire, StrideTech President & CEO. "We'll continue to improve on the primary goals, and also turn our focus to more and more testing with users, and the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to our data."

Humsini Acharya, co-founder and Chief Research Officer said "We are able to show significant progress in all areas of data collection and efficacy. The potential for biofeedback to improve walker use habits is demonstrated in the data. We look forward to collecting larger data sets to continue our goal of proving efficacy in clinical metrics and trials." Please visit StrideTech's website for more information and to view slides of the data.

"The StrideTech GO device has seen an enormous number of iterations since our first product concept. We have incorporated years of testing, algorithm tuning, and development. We've since partnered with The Human Dynamics Laboratory and the University of Denver, to ensure our sensors measure human biomechanics as accurately as possible." said co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Andrew Plum.

About Stride Tech Medical, Inc.

