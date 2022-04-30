Forum Advances Hate Crime Justice

Asian Hall of Fame Forum hosts distinguished leaders

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame announces its annual policy Forum taking place throughout Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May. The series hosts distinguished leaders and will help guide Asian Hall of Fame's Make Hate Crime A Crime™ initiative launching this year. Previous presenters have included Lifetime Achievement Award Inductee and Congresswoman Judy Chu, Congressman Ted Lieu, among others. The Forum is virtual and free to the public through the Asian Hall of Fame website.

Asian Hall of Fame overcomes anti-Asian bias by developing public awareness of Asian contributions in the United States and the world. Year-round programming advances the Tech & Entertainment Venture, Team Member Fellowships, Brain Injury Endowment, and Make Hate Crime A Crime™.

Last year's Forum recommended expediting hate crime reporting by adding a hate crime checkbox to crime scene reports similar to past successes in reporting rape and domestic violence. Make Hate Crime A Crime™ proposes to add a hate crime checkbox for expedited reporting.

"78% of hate crime survivors are Asian women. It is unconscionable that violence against Asians continues to escalate in America. Asian Hall of Fame is committed to advancing advocacy as one of its four philanthropic pillars, and turning the tide against hate," said Maki Hsieh, President & CEO.

Make Hate Crime A Crime – LA

Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11am PST

Blake Chow , Deputy Chief of Police, Los Angeles Police Department

Eileen Decker , Vice President, Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners

Catherina "Cat" Nou, Director of the Office of Community Awareness, Response, and Engagement (CARE) from the Office of Attorney General Rob Bonta

Make Hate Crime A Crime – Veterans & Military

Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11am PST

Inductee and retired U.S. Army Major General Antonio M. Taguba

Thomas Hobbs , Retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel author of "The Marine Corps: Always faithful – to white men"

Make Hate Crime A Crime – Seattle

Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11am PST

Redmond ) Senator Manka Dhingra (D-

Chief of Police Adrian Diaz , Seattle Police Department

Prosecuting Attorney Yessenia Manzo , King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office

Executive Director Brandy Grant , Seattle Community Police Commission

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a global recognition program that overcomes anti-Asian bias by elevating Asian contributions around the world. Year-round programming culminates in the annual ceremony that has celebrated martial arts icon Bruce Lee, Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi, among others. Its work advances philanthropic impact through the Tech & Entertainment Venture, Brain Injury Endowment for trauma survivors, Make Hate Crime A Crime™ and Team Member Fellowships. Asian Hall of Fame is a Founding Supporter of the Academy Museum and operates from the Los Angeles studio of The Doors' guitarist Robby Krieger. Visit asianhalloffame.org or contact Rochelle Srigley, (626) 600-9148 at rochelle@asianhalloffame.org.

